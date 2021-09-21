Precise Biometrics CEO exits, search for replacement begins

Stefan K. Persson is stepping down as CEO of Precise Biometrics to pursue new challenges, according to a company announcement.

Precise’s search for a new CEO begins immediately.

Stefan K. Persson took over the CEO role from Håkan Persson just over three years ago, and led a shift towards a broader range of biometric solutions and multi-modal biometrics. Biometric algorithms remain a revenue-generator for Precise, but the company is continuing its strategic shift to focus more on digital identity.

“I want to thank Stefan for his efforts as he has implemented important changes that has positioned Precise well for the future,” states Precise Chairman of the Board Torgny Hellström. “Under his leadership, the company’s offering has been broadened to include more areas of use, not least in the access and smart card areas which are markets with significant growth potential in the coming years. We are now starting the recruitment of a new CEO and see opportunities in finding a suitable leader for the needs we have when we now enter the next phase in the company’s development.”

Persson will remain in his current role until his notice period expires in March 2022.

