Precise Biometrics wins YOUNiQ customers for senior’s monitoring, office access control

Precise Biometrics will supply senior citizen-focused technology provider Doro with its YOUNiQ biometrics to bring secure and convenient identification to Doro’s social alarms.

The integration of face biometrics with various systems and devices through YOUNiQ enables new ways to interact with social alarms through touchless technology, along with user monitoring and proactive responses to events, the companies say.

“The use of biometrics for secure and convenient authentication and identification continues to increase – both for digital services and in the physical world to reduce the need for touching shared items,” comments Precise Biometrics CEO Stefan K. Persson. “YOUNiQ is designed to fit various applications and this partnership is an additional demonstration of the width of our scalable biometric technology. We look forward to collaborate with Doro to improve the support for seniors by the use of biometrics to enhance convenience and security.”

Next-generation social alarms will go beyond monitoring for falls or incidents related to dementia, epilepsy, heart disease, disabilities and long-term conditions to include predictive, proactive and preventative capabilities, according to the announcement.

Facial recognition integration for physical access control

Swedish intellectual property protection firm Awa has also selected Precise’ YOUNiQ to build face biometrics into its office access control system, the company separately announced.

The decision to deploy YOUNiQ in Awa’s Lund office was based on its security and reliability, the companies say.

“With YOUNiQ, we’re able to fulfil AWA’s high demand of security combined with user’s perspective in regard to convenience and easy access to their office,” says Alex Cately, Precise’s business development manager.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | contactless | facial recognition | monitoring | Precise Biometrics