Databac, Invixium each integrate biometrics with ID cards for secure, touchless access control

ID card-maker Databac has developed a new cloud-based platform for mobile credentials, bringing the native fingerprint and face biometrics of mobile devices to digital credentials for a range of use cases, including access control and vending.

Developed along with technology partner any2any, the new Databac Connect enables users to enroll via the LOOP app, and then use their mobile phone like a physical ID card. LOOP can be customized for systems integrators and large companies with multi-site or multi-tenant challenges, according to the announcement.

Face biometric technology from BioID was integrated with any2any’s mobile cloud platform back in 2017.

The digital credentials can incorporate LEGIC, Mifare and DESfire access control technologies, and can be paired with physical cards for hybrid identification.

“The potential and sheer convenience of cloud-based identification will drive adoption of mobile credentials, or ‘virtual wallets.’ We see this as complementing physical ID cards, which offer visible security, particularly in non-cloud environments, like prisons or hospitals,” states Databac CEO Charles Balcomb. “Databac Connect forms the basis of our digital strategy, on which we will build our growing range of cloud solutions, as we support our clients on their own digital transformation journey.”

Databac has been providing biometric readers to businesses in various sectors for more than 15 years.

Invixium signs strategic distribution deal

Invixium has formed a strategic distribution partnership with Open Options, allowing the latter to deliver touchless biometric access control solutions to its customer network.

Biometric products from Invixium have been integrated with Open Options’ flagship software, DNA Fusion, through the IXM WEB enterprise software platform. IXM LINK enables the automatic synchronization of cardholder data between the Invixium and Open Options software databases for streamlined installation, setup, and operation of Invixium’s biometric solutions.

“Organizations are aggressively moving toward the idea of the consolidated, secure enterprise to reduce vulnerabilities and ensure safety, and part of this effort is integrating with emerging technologies that can advance security postures,” says Chuck O’Leary, VP of Americas Access Control at global security and networking provider Acre. “Open Options integration with Invixium is designed to offer significant value to these entities, allowing them to manage their access control requirements in an integrated fashion that’s easy to manage and is proven to reduce costs.”

The integration is Invixium’s thirteenth access control manager agreement.

