Suprema pitches biometric terminals at Intersec, claims another global security honor

Suprema says it has engaged further with existing customers and presented the strengths of its biometrics and access control solutions to potential customers at Intersec 2023 in Dubai this week.

The event is being held from January 17 to 19.

Suprema Inc. CEO Hanchul Kim notes that Suprema has a high market share in the Middle East with customers among banks, government organizations, hospitals, schools, and residences.

The company is demonstrating its BioStation 3 access control terminal with contactless biometrics, as well as its FaceStation F2 facial recognition terminal and X-Station 2 QR code and fingerprint terminal. The BioStar 2 platform’s capabilities for deployment at scale are also being demonstrated at the event.

Kim says Suprema’s business infrastructure in the Middle East is stable, and it plans to further expand its market share in the region.

Top security company run continues

Suprema has also been recognized as a ‘Top 50 Global Security Company’ by A&S Magazine, and again been listed as one of the top five entry system providers.

The recognition marks 12 years in a row on the list for Suprema.

The company has also won innovation awards at international security events in Paris and Stockholm for its BioStation 3 flagship terminal since its release in the second half of 2022. Those showcases, like Intersec, are being used by Suprema as opportunities to purse its aggressive expansion plan.

“I believe that with Suprema servicing 1 billion people in 140 countries around the world and being able to maintain a position as a global top-50 security company for more than a decade, it’s a good indicator that Suprema has been working hard to lead technological innovation while providing both safety and convenience for customers,” says Kim. “In the future, Suprema will continue to enhance its position in the global security market as an integrated security solution provider with the best hardware and software services.”

