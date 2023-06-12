Suprema ID rebrands as Xperix; unveils plans to diversify

South Korean biometrics developer Suprema ID has officially changed its name to Xperix.

Xperix has decided to rebrand to better align with its future goals and diversify its business portfolio. Company executives say the name change demonstrates its commitment to innovation, growth and its clients and customers.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new identity as Xperix,” says Steve Yun, the CEO at Xperix Inc. “This change underscores our commitment to evolving with our industry and meeting the ever-changing needs of our clients and customers.”

Prior to the name change, Suprema ID built up customer bases in biometric enrollment for national IDs, law enforcement, and access control, and has targeted the aviation market.

Xperix notes that all efforts will be taken to ensure minimal disruption to current operations and services. Its legal structure, ownership and tax identification number will remain the same. That said, as part of the rebranding process, Xperix’s website, marketing materials and communication channels will be updated.

The change became official as of May 26th, 2023.

Suprema said this development would allow the company to expand into existing Europe.

