Suprema ID appoints sales rep to target aviation market with biometric passport scanner

Pascal Thomas has joined Suprema ID as a sales representative for digital document readers for the global market, in a move that aims to capitalize on rapid growth in the market for biometrics solutions in the air travel industry.

Headquartered in South Korea, Suprema ID is a global producer of biometric scanning technology and eID solutions that supports over 1 billion people around the world with protection and security platforms. Pascal Thomas is the founder of IT4Aero. He partners with Suprema bringing experience with the German company Desko GmbH, which makes hardware for automated data transfer and document verification, and Access IS (now a part of HID Global), among other organizations.

Thomas will work to expand Suprema ID’s eID reader market, to address transformations in smart airports that are helping to increase security, optimize passage flows and improve sustainability. In comments accompanying the announcement, Thomas references initiatives like IATA’s One ID biometric single-token airport journey as potentially providing markets for Suprema’s full-page ID document scanner.

Suprema ID’s RealPass-N Series full-page scanner is a compact form factor reader designed to simplify tasks for operators, via desktop use or e-gate and kiosk integration, to make processes involving checks of ID documents like biometric passports easier and more efficient. It can also be used for fully automated solutions, such as self-bag drop kiosks (SBD) or self-boarding gates (SBG).

Recent years have seen an explosion in the amount airports spend on digitization and IT, which research from Frost & Sullivan and SITA alike suggests will be sustained.

