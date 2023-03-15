Alcatraz and Genetec each integrate access control technologies with Axis Communications

Axis Communications is integrating Alcatraz AI’s biometric access control device with its portfolio of business security and optimization products.

Alcatraz AI has also joined the Axis Technology Integration Partner (TIP) program.

The Rock’s facial authentication works natively with access control systems and door controllers from Axis Communications to enable the use of the person’s face as a credential for fast and private authentication, according to the announcement.

“The way in which Alcatraz AI is transforming how people access buildings and secure areas aligns perfectly with the Axis vision of combining intelligent technology and human imagination to improve security and optimize business performance,” says Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. “We are proud to be accepted as an Axis Technology Integration Partner and look forward to demonstrating the value we can bring as we work together to enhance access control with their next generation of network door controllers.”

Genetec collaboration and experience center

A collaboration has also been formed between Axis Communications and Genetec, who will jointly introduce Axis Powered by Genetec as an enterprise-level access control offering.

The AXIS A1210 and AXIS A1610 network door controllers is combined with Genetec Synergis access control software. Hardware will be offered through Genetec Certified channel partners.

“Axis and Genetec share a trusted partnership based on a long history of collaboration and development ingenuity,” states Michel Chalouhi, VP of global sales at Genetec Inc. “We are proud to work with Axis as the premier partner in our new Powered by Genetec program. Our shared focus on delivering powerful and creative solutions to meet customer needs has underpinned the development of this sophisticated enterprise-level access control technology delivered in a streamlined, easy-to-acquire-and-deploy offering.”

Genetec VP of Research and Development Christian Morin says that taking advantage of the power of edge computing is becoming an essential part of modern system architecture.

The deployment of Genetec software directly to device firmware is an industry first, the partners say.

Genetec has also opened an experience center in Mexico City to share an immersive experience with a fully-functioning security operations center. The experience center will serve as a hub for Genetec customers in Latin America and the Caribbean, the company says.

Genetec customers can explore Genetec’s full range of products, including biometric security and access control tools, at the centers.

The company already has experience centers in Montreal, Paris, London and Singapore. Genetec also plans to open an experience center in Washington, D.C.

