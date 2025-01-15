Intersec 2025: HID, Idemia, Iris ID, Recfaces, Regula, Suprema among exhibitors

The 26th edition of Intersec is underway in Dubai – which is set to be the largest yet held with 1,200 exhibitors from 61 countries – and exhibitors are busy showing off their products under this year’s theme of “Mapping the Future of Security, Safety, and Fire Protection.”

Intersec is a great place to spot trends in the global arena of security and safety strategies and technology and there are some new additions this year. These include the inaugural Intersec Policing Conference, with experts sharing best practices in law enforcement and public safety, and the CISO Business Briefing where Chief Information Security Officers discuss emerging cybersecurity trends and strategies.

HID Amico

HID’s Amico makes its global debut at Intersec Dubai 2025 and unveils the HID Amico biometric facial recognition reader, for “secure, seamless, and contactless access control,” according to the company.

At its S2-G22 booth at Intersec Dubai, HID is exhibiting HID Mobile Access, which allows for mobile access and digital wallet integration, as well as sustainability-driven access solutions, among its portfolio. “We are rapidly scaling our presence in the Middle East, a region where our growth in terms of percentage significantly outpaces other markets globally,” said Gassmann.

Idemia

Idemia – which provides solutions for secure transactions, public security and smart identity – is at booth S2-D30 where it is showing Logical Access Management solutions and its latest biometric innovation VisionPass. Those interested can book a meeting here.

Iris ID

Iris ID, a leader in iris biometrics, is at booth SA-A22 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Attendees can check out the company’s latest iris and face biometric reader, the IrisAccess iA1000, along with other examples of the firm’s “multimodal iris and face fusion solutions.” Notably, Iris ID employs Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) for enhanced security against spoofing attempts.

RecFaces

RecFaces is at booth SA-F29 in the Security Pavilion, where it is exhibiting its facial biometric software Id-Guard and Id-Gate. Id-Guard uses advanced video surveillance featuring rapid person identification capabilities, while Id-Gate seamlessly combines access control systems with identity verification. These solutions benefit critical infrastructure facilities, the company says, and have, for example, been deployed at iSpace in Dubai and Telecom Egypt’s data center. Those interested can book a meeting and find out more here.

Regula

Regula kicks off its busy season at Intersec with booth S3-D41 at Hall S3, where it is showing various Regula devices. These include the Front-Line Border Control Device Regula 4205D, Smart Camera Regula 9018, Portable Spectrometer-Microscope Regula 5006, and other devices for checking documents and VINs. Regula is also at various other events this winter, for more information visit their LinkedIn page.

Suprema

Suprema is at Intersec 2025 and showcases an upgraded hardware lineup. This includes the BioEntry W3, a mullion-type AI-powered face biometrics authentication device designed with robust data privacy in mind. At its booth, Suprema has its new BioStar and BioStar 2 technologies, and can talk through its open cloud integration platform CLUe, which can support various authentication methods including QR codes and biometrics.

But wait, there’s more

Other companies familiar to Biometric Update readers showcasing biometrics-related solutions at this year’s big security event in Dubai include:

Herta

Herta is at stand S1 E09 at Intersec, showing its face biometric solutions and AI-powered security solutions.

Hikvision

Hikvision is at booth SA-E11 at Intersec with special focus on its AIoT ecosystem, which include advanced imaging and scene analysis technologies.

Hirsch

Hirsch is in Dubai at booth S3-B32 showcasing its innovations in high-security solutions.

Invixium

Specializing in biometric access control, workforce and visitor management, Invixium is at Intersec with its new Enterprise Series and remastered Titan. It is at booth S1-A16.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions can be found at booth SA-C11 at the Dubai World Trade Center showcasing its technologies that address the evolving safety and security needs of enterprises and public safety agencies.

Spectra

Spectra is participating at Intersec and visitors can find its biometric technology, access control and workforce management solutions at Stand S1-C28 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Telaeris

Telaeris is at booth S2-C10 at Intersec exhibiting its new XPressEntry Muster Dashboard, which can monitor XPressEntry handheld badge and biometric reader locations and movement across facilities in near real time.

VisionLabs

VisionLabs is demonstrating its advanced algorithms and face biometric recognition at Intersec, Dubai World Trade Centre at SA-L24.

ZKTeco

ZKTeco has its smart identity and other products at its Stand S1-A30 in Sheikh Saeed Hall 1 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

