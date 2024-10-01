Somaliland to deploy iris biometric equipment donated by Taiwan for November polls

Iris biometrics devices donated by Taiwan to Somaliland for election in that East African country in 2021 will still be deployed for upcoming elections in the country in November.

This is according to Taiwan’s Ambassador to Somaliland, Allen Lou. The diplomat mentioned this recently as he announced fresh support of $2 million given by Taiwan to the country in preparation for the presidential and national party elections to take place in six weeks from now.

The official said the equipment donated four years ago will be used in six of the country’s cities during the general elections scheduled for November 13, according to Taiwan News.

In 2021, the government of Taiwan donated 2,500 iris biometric voter verification devices estimated at $2 million to help Somaliland’s National Election Commission (NEC) organize parliamentary and local government elections that year.

Iris ID has previously confirmed to Biometric Update that its iris biometrics software and hardware are part of the system, and it is working in partnership with South African integrator Neametrics Africa.

The new support of $2 million, the Taiwanese representative is quoted as saying, is part of their collaboration with Somaliland to “advance transparency, accountability, fairness, and trust of the 2024 Somaliland election.”

The Taiwanese official also praised the government of Somaliland for its commitment to democratic principles, describing the country as a beacon of democracy in East Africa.

The two countries have longstanding collaboration on various issues of mutual interest that touch on politics and the economy.

Somaliland, like Taiwan, functions as an independent country without much international recognition. It declared independence from Somalia in 1999, but it is not yet recognized by the United Nations.

Meanwhile, as the elections in Somaliland approach, the country is in full swing with preparations. Not only has the elections management agency field-tested the equipment to be deployed, it has also been holding meetings and campaigns urging people to take part in the elections.

Somaliland has used the holding of regular and credible elections to showcase its democratic maturity and assert its independence.

