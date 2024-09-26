FB pixel

Iris ID cloud software for HR processes automation hits production rollout

| Abhishek Jadhav
Iris ID has officially made its IrisTime iTMS Cloud software public by integrating it into various human resource management systems. The software, previewed last year, leverages facial or iris biometric input for time and attendance management.

The IrisTime iTMS Cloud automated various HR processes by collecting biometric time clocks like the IrisTime iT100. The system integrates face biometrics and its proprietary iris biometrics for security in tracking employee time and attendance.

The cloud-based service is designed to work alongside the IrisTime iT100 time clock, which utilizes contactless biometric technology. The platform includes a 7-inch touch display, automatic tilt adjustment camera, and anti-spoofing technology.

According to Iris ID, the hardware and software system processes data in real-time to reduce errors and improve accuracy in HR processes. The cloud-hosted platform allows access to the system from any location with internet access, the company explains.

The iTMS Cloud is a plug-and-play software solution, engineered for easy deployment without the need for complex configuration. The platform provides a REST API interface, enabling users to automate configuration processes. Additionally, the cloud-based software offers remote management capabilities, including software updates for time clocks, according to the company.

The iTMS Cloud, in conjunction with the biometric hardware system, is integrated with HR platforms like UKG Ready. The company has also notes that integration with additional HR firms is currently in progress.

“We are excited to bring the IrisTime iT100 clock and the most convenient biometric (face) in combination with the most accurate biometric (iris) integrated with major HR platforms,” says Mohammed Murad, vice president at Iris ID.

