Kudelski IoT brings Idemia biometric IDV to 1000 US car dealerships

| Masha Borak
Idemia Public Security has landed a deal with Kudelski IoT, an Internet of Things (IoT) division of digital security company Kudelski Group, to provide document authentication and biometric matching to U.S. automotive dealership customers.

Kudelski IoT provides wireless asset tracking for vehicles, allowing car dealers to track the location of vehicles with the help of technologies such as GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) location technologies and mobile networks. Idemia will complement this solution by validating driver’s licenses and verifying customer identities during test drives, financing applications and vehicle purchases, the two companies say in a release.

“We’re excited to partner with Idemia to bring advanced identity verification solutions to the automotive market to complement our RecovR lot management and theft recovery solution,” says Patrick Hauert, senior vice president of Kudelski IoT‘s Asset Tracking product unit.

Integrating Idemia’s authentication technology will allow the company’s 1,000 customers to provide enhanced security and fraud prevention tools, he adds. The companies project an annual volume of more than 200,000 identity verifications.

Idemia Public Security recently named a new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and held a webinar explaining how original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can integrate seamless security into devices with its biometric modules.

