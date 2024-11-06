FB pixel

Idemia, Secure Systems integrate SPAC protocol for high-security biometric access

Compliant with ANSSI standard for contactless biometric technology
| Joel R. McConvey
Idemia Public Security has partnered with Secure Systems, a subsidiary of French construction engineering firm Vinci Energies, on a new biometric access control product.

A release says the integration of the Smart Secure Common Protocol (SSCP) from the Smart Physical Access Control (SPAC) Alliance into in Idemia’s MorphoWave contactless fingerprint reader enables “transparent reading of badge data in ANSSI compliance with a biometric reader” – or a so-called “transparent card reading mode.”

Transparent card readers, or readers operating in transparent mode, do not store or process data at all. They are the only type of reader the French National Agency for Information Systems Security (ANSSI) permits for its level 1 security architecture requirement. Finnish RFID manufacturer Idesco describes transparent readers as “little more than antennas, merely sending card data back to your system.”

Idemia says the enabling of transparent mode in Morphowave paves the way for the broader deployment of biometric terminals in secure environments.

SPAC Alliance brings together EU firms to share knowledge, shape policy

The SPAC Alliance, which developed SSCP, is an organization that federates European digital security firms, with a mission to “inform, train and standardize.” Its focus is on protecting strategic assets of highly demanding businesses and governments, and answering a need for designated Operators of Vital Importance (OIVs) under French and European military programming law. It also operates in response to the GDPR, the CNIL decree in France on biometric authentication for physical access control, and the European Cybersecurity Act. Both Idemia and Secure Systems are SPAC members.

Idemia says it remains committed to meet increasing demand for high-level biometric security with tools that meet the highest standards for OIVs and critical infrastructures both in France and internationally. Per the release, Idemia and Secure Systems “will continue to explore new applications and market opportunities” for biometric terminals equipped with transparent mode.

