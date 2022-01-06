MorphoWave contactless fingerprint biometric scanner line expanded by Idemia

A new generation of MorphoWave contactless fingerprint biometric scanners has been developed by Idemia, which cites the demand for contactless authentication terminals in public and private spaces to mitigate the impact of the global health crisis.

Like previous generations of MorphoWave scanners, the new biometric devices capture 3D scans of four fingers, and can verify them in under a second. The two new versions also leverage the ‘plug and play’ features of the MorphoWave Compact, which include software integration with 20 leading access control platforms, the company says, and physical integrations with leading gates and turnstiles.

The MorphoWave XP (X-tended Performance) offers 20 percent more effective performance than the previous generation, accommodating up to 60 users per minute and up to 100,000 user records. Its large color display can display branded information and is recommended for biometric time and attendance use cases. The MorphoWave SP (Simplified Profile) is a stripped-down version intended to make the technology accessible to more customers, supporting smaller installations with up to 40 users per minute and 10,000 records. Both versions will reach worldwide availability this year.

MorphoWave technology has been through several generations since it was launched in 2016, and has been installed in more than 15,000 gates worldwide, Idemia says.

“These two new products incorporate the most advanced biometric algorithms we have ever created, continuing the tradition of our award-winning solutions in the market,” comments Idemia Executive VP of Biometric Devices Yves Portalier. “We are the only manufacturer of physical access control terminals to undergo such rigorous testing, demonstrating the reliability of our solutions. We will continue to invest in research for greater accuracy and security.”

MorphoWave Compact has also been integrated for contactless biometrics in other applications, such as in Arana Security’s payment solution announced a year ago.

Both the MorphoWave SP and XP will be demonstrated at Intersec 2022, which will be held in Dubai from January 16 to 18. The scanners will also become commercially available through the Idemia partner network this month.

Article Topics

3D | access control | authentication | biometrics | contactless | fingerprint recognition | fingerprint scanners | IDEMIA | MorphoWave