New CTO for Idemia Public Security

Idemia Public Security has appointed Vincent Bouatou as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of the International CTO Office. A release says Bouatou is a 20-year Idemia veteran who will drive the company’s technology and cybersecurity strategy, technical governance, innovation, and AI leadership.

“Vincent brings a deep understanding of the biometrics and identity industry, incredible technical know-how, and a successful track record of building and scaling technology teams,” says Matt Cole, CEO of Idemia Public Security. “I am confident that Vincent will further strengthen our innovation and leadership in the market while focusing on how our biometric technology positively impacts society, with a continued effort on security, equity and privacy protection.”

Bouatou spoke with Biometric Update earlier this year about latent fingerprint software improvements, reaching best-yet performance in multiple aspects of the NIST ELTF, and evolving development practices.

Idemia’s public security division recently won the Prix de l’Audace for its collaboration with NeoDK’s project manager Colonel Nicolas Thiburce, director general for the Gendarmerie Nationale. The prize recognized the MTop Mobile FAP60 fingerprint and palm print scanner for biometric enrollment on smartphones, which replaces traditional ink and paper with a digital system for capturing fingerprint biometrics and palm prints with a peripheral scanner.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | IDEMIA | Idemia Public Security