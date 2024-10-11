Airport authorities expand biometrics deployments with Thales, Idemia tech

Biometric deployments involving Thales, Idemia and Vision-Box, alongside agencies like the TSA, highlight the aviation industry’s commitment to streamlining operations. Major airports in India, Indonesia, the UAE, and the U.S. are integrating biometric and digital identification systems for the purpose of optimizing passenger flow, and improving security, while SITA has opened a new facility to address the roaring market.

Thales and Adani airports in India

In India, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) has partnered with Thales to implement a suite of digital tools aimed at improving the air travel experiences across its airports.

The collaboration will introduce biometric-based passenger journeys, powered by facial recognition systems, to eliminate bottlenecks in the check-in and boarding processes. Thales’ cutting- technologies will not only ensure faster, more convenient travel but also reinforce security protocols through its robust digital identity verification systems.

The seven airports managed by AAHL are now equipped with DigiYatra, powered by Thales’ Fly to Gate tool, which utilizes facial recognition technology for secure passenger identity verification, ensuring responsible use of biometric data.

Thales will be designing and implementing an end-to-end APOC system for all airports managed by AAHL. The cloud-based Smart Digital Platform will centralize essential applications for airport management.

SITA expands global reach with new tech hub

In Romania, SITA is expanding its global technology capabilities with a new hub in Cluj, Romania. The plan, according to the company, is for the hub to bolster SITA’s ability to develop and deploy tools, including biometric and digital ID systems, for airports around the globe. Similar to Thales, SITA aims to meet the growing demand for enhanced security and seamless travel experiences across international airports.

The Cluj-Napoca hub joins a network of SITA technology hubs in the UK, Ireland, and India, that will separately work on developing digital ID systems for passenger processing.

“As the aviation industry undergoes rapid digital transformation, our new tech hub in Cluj-Napoca will help accelerate the development of technologies that meet growing passenger demand for faster, smarter, and greener travel,” says David Lavorel, CEO of SITA.

“The hub plays a crucial role in modernizing passenger processing globally, with a focus on automation, biometrics, and AI, enabling more seamless and efficient travel solutions.”

TSA enhances security at Montana airports with CAT-2s

In the U.S., the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is deploying identity verification technology at five Montana airports. The system, which includes biometric Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2) machines and mobile boarding passes, allows TSA officers to confirm passenger identities using real-time facial recognition and biometric matching, without requiring travelers to present physical IDs.

TSA currently accepts 11 out of 14 states’ mobile IDs, excluding Delaware, Mississippi, and Missouri, at select airports where travelers use biometric CAT-2 systems from Idemia I&S for identity verification. It has also been conducting field trials of West Virginia’s mobile driver’s license with Idemia’s help.

Bali airport catches Interpol fugitive using facial recognition

The effectiveness of biometric technologies in improving security was underscored at Bali’s Ngurah Rai International airport, where a facial recognition-based autogate, supplied by Vision-Box, flagged an Interpol fugitive from China, Tempo.co reports.

The biometric system, designed to identify passengers at various touchpoints, detected the individual as they attempted to pass through immigration control. This incident demonstrates the potential of facial recognition technology to not only enhance passenger convenience but also serve as a tool in international crime prevention.

Bali’s success with biometric technology highlights Indonesia’s nationwide ambitions to integrate similar systems across its busiest airports.

Vision-Box’s biometric systems are deployed across the nation’s busiest airports. The company teamed up with the Directorate General of Immigration of Indonesia and Sinergi Teknoglobal Perkasa to deploy over 150 biometric touchpoints at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK) in Jakarta and I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS) in Bali.

The installation of the biometric gates in Bali began in October 2023, with trials conducted in February 2024.

