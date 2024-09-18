FB pixel

RecFaces features face biometrics security software on Indian tour

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Trade Notes
RecFaces, in collaboration with Startologic, conducted a three-day Project Day event series showcasing its facial recognition products, Id-Guard and Id-Gate. The event covered three cities: Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi, bringing together system integrators, technology partners, and industry professionals.

The company emphasized the various capabilities of face biometrics, which can help minimize human error, reduce security risks, and streamline processes across industries such as finance and transportation, and within the enterprise.

During the event, Oleg Kurochkin, the business development director for APAC, and Mohammed Bajarsh, the vice president of Products for the MENA region, led technical discussions about RecFaces’ products and their potential applications.

Shashi Kumar Yadav, the chief executive officer of Startologic, and Sukrit Varma, the global marketing partner at RecFaces, then explained the potential of face biometrics in security management and project workflows.

“With RecFaces Facial Recognition Solutions, we’re providing businesses with the tools they need to enhance operational efficiency and minimize risks while delivering customized solutions that address their unique challenges,” says Varma.

Attendees had the chance to test the facial recognition solutions through live demonstrations, gaining insights into the accuracy and speed of Id-Guard and Id-Gate.

RecFaces also completed a strategic trip to India in June, which involved in-person meetings and included inviting distributors, partners, and end users across Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

