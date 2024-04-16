FB pixel

RecFaces Id-Guard boosts security at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Peru

| Bianca Gonzalez
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Surveillance
RecFaces Id-Guard boosts security at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Peru
 

Facial recognition software provider RecFaces has announced its Id-Guard solution will be used at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru for security.

Jorge Chávez International Airport sees over 20 million international and national passengers each year. Implementing Id-Guard helps secure the facility by monitoring the environment for threats and suspicious individuals.

“Airport representatives felt the need for facial recognition to strengthen the security structure within the airport as a whole,” says RecFaces business development director for the LATAM region Maria Kazhuro in the announcement.

“Our goal was not only to provide the highest level of security but also to simplify work processes for security guards,” she continues. “We can confidently say that the installation of Id-Guard has significantly improved security in the facility. Now both airport visitors and employees can be sure that they are under even greater protection than before.”

RecFaces facial recognition has a number of use cases across different sectors. It has been used for security during Brazil Carnival 2024, for access control in a government building in El Salvador, and for access control in smart offices in Dubai.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Jamaica parliament soon to receive draft digital ID regulation for scrutiny

Plans are being finalized to send the draft regulation on Jamaica’s digital ID program to the country’s parliament for examination…

 

US launches PKI system to make mobile driver’s licenses interoperable, easy to use

The Digital Trust Service being set up by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) to ease the use…

 

Worldcoin reaches 10 million users, could face $1m fine in Argentina

It is the best of times and the worst of times for Worldcoin. The iris biometrics, digital ID and cryptocurrency…

 

Concerns over national ID card requirements for upcoming polls in Malawi, South Sudan

Malawi and South Sudan are set to hold general elections soon and national ID cards could prove to be a…

 

Under-display facial recognition possible with quantum-inspired computational chemistry

Under-display cameras and facial recognition are in high demand as consumers yearn for smartphones with a bezel-free display. Through quantum-inspired…

 

Deepfake threats are a lucrative opportunity – biometric data privacy is the key to unlocking it

By Michael Marcotte, CEO of artius.iD This year, over half the world’s population will head to the ballot box. At…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events