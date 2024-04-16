RecFaces Id-Guard boosts security at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Peru

Facial recognition software provider RecFaces has announced its Id-Guard solution will be used at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru for security.

Jorge Chávez International Airport sees over 20 million international and national passengers each year. Implementing Id-Guard helps secure the facility by monitoring the environment for threats and suspicious individuals.

“Airport representatives felt the need for facial recognition to strengthen the security structure within the airport as a whole,” says RecFaces business development director for the LATAM region Maria Kazhuro in the announcement.

“Our goal was not only to provide the highest level of security but also to simplify work processes for security guards,” she continues. “We can confidently say that the installation of Id-Guard has significantly improved security in the facility. Now both airport visitors and employees can be sure that they are under even greater protection than before.”

RecFaces facial recognition has a number of use cases across different sectors. It has been used for security during Brazil Carnival 2024, for access control in a government building in El Salvador, and for access control in smart offices in Dubai.

Article Topics

airports | biometrics | facial recognition | RecFaces | video surveillance