Biometric border control gates speed air passenger processing in UAE and Indonesia

In UAE, Zayed International Airport has processed over one million travelers through its biometric border control gates, while Indonesia’s Ngurah Rai Airport has reduced its border control service to 25 seconds. This follows the trend of biometrics enhancing the security and customer experience at airports worldwide. And the trend is expected to continue at pace.

Officials with Miami International say that its planned transition to faster biometric flight boarding without showing a boarding pass is on track to be completed this year, Miami Today reports. The airport uses SITA Smart Path technology with NEC facial recognition for biometric boarding, and originally hoped to eliminate boarding passes last year.

UAE airport processes over 1 million passengers with Idemia biometrics

In Abu Dhabi, UAE, Zayed International Airport has processed over one million passengers through its border management terminal powered with Idemia‘s biometrics since it was first made active on November 15th, 2023, according to an announcement.

The border management system uses a single token multi-biometric entry and exit system that has improved security while improving the speed of passenger processing. The system will be extended into UAE’s other four airports.

The system uses facial recognition and a unique digital identifier for each traveler, eliminating the need for multiple documents and shortening the time from curb to gate, including border clearance, to under 12 minutes.

Indonesian airport reduces border control service time to 25 seconds

At the same time, at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia immigration service time has been reduced to 25 seconds using an auto gate that leverages face recognition for identity verification, according to Antra News.

The installation process for the gate began in October 2023 and was trialed in February 2024.

“Immigration checks using auto gates integrate face recognition and border control management technology,” said Director General of Immigration Silmy Karim during the inauguration of 30 gates at the airport.

Travelers must carry a digital passport to use the auto gate and have a valid visa or digital visa upon arrival. Those from countries in the ASEAN region with visa exemptions can register online at evisa.imigration.go.id. Indonesian citizens can use both traditional and digital passports to go through the auto gate.

Passengers are required to remove accessories like hats and face coverings for clear visibility before scanning their face. Their face is compared to that on their digital passport to confirm identity.

The system also connects with Interpol data to prevent foreigners with a criminal history from entering the country.

The airport sees anywhere from 14,000 to 16,000 people arrive each day. The auto gate makes processing individuals for immigration inspection more efficient.

Karim says that from February 1st to March 4th, 2024, 112,939 travelers, including 14,684 Indonesian citizens and 98,255 noncitizens, used the auto gate facility.

As many as 54,318 people using E-VOA passed through, while 3,278 people used the E-Visa, 30,974 people used Molina Lite, and 9,685 people passed through using the Free Visit Visa.

A total of 80 auto gates are anticipated to be installed at the Ngurah Rai Airport.

