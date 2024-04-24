Singapore agency develops iris biometrics gates for in-motion capture with NEC tech

Identification on the Move (IOTM) is a prototype airport biometrics system that can verify a user without them having to stand still, mitigating stop and go bottlenecks when travelers submit biometric scans to pass through checkpoints, according to an announcement from HTX, Singapore’s Home Team Science & Technology Agency.

The prototype was designed by HTX’s Biometrics and Profiling Centre of Expertise and uses NEC, a company that makes its own airport kiosks, for biometrics. Users look at the iris scanner while walking through the clearance lane. NEC also previously worked with Tascent on a system for capturing iris biometrics from people in cars at Singapore’s border.

Many iris scanners require users to stand in short distances to get a reading. IOTM scans iris images at almost twice the distance compared to conventional scanners, the announcement reads.

The system uses AI to detect individuals who attempt to run through the clearance lane or follow closely behind another traveler. Flappers slam shut to prevent bad actors from passing through.

The system uses “device-optimized algorithms” to overcome user error and varying environmental conditions.

IOTM was showcased at the Milipol Asia-Pacific TechX Summit exhibition in Singapore earlier this month.

