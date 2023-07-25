BI2 Technologies’ iris recognition solution offered free to US border sheriffs

Biometrics recognition company BI2 Technologies will give sheriffs in 31 U.S. border counties free access to its iris biometric-based Mobile Offender Recognition & Information System (MORIS), according to a July 19 statement.

The iris recognition software, which works from one meter away and includes liveness detection, scans and processes biometric data using Apple, Android and Microsoft handheld devices. Data is compared to a national offender database.

Investments into homeland security are growing. For fiscal 2023, The Department of Homeland Security fiscal 2023 budget is $97.3 billion, up from last year’s $91 billion and 2021’s $87.1 billion budget.

Government officials have been gathering iris biometrics since the 2014 pilot of the Next Generation Identification Iris Service, using Iris ID. In 2020, the FBI’s criminal justice information systems division made the service fully operational.

By strengthening data sharing between jurisdictions, law enforcement is able to compile more information on people in the justice system and know more about individuals at the border.

Article Topics

BI2 Technologies | border security | criminal ID | homeland security | iris biometrics | law enforcement