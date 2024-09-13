Idemia NA rolls out credential management system for motor vehicle agencies

Idemia Public Security North America has launched ID2Issuance, a cloud-based credential management system tailored for motor vehicle agencies. This web-based platform enables authorized personnel to manage and issue digital identity credentials, including driver’s licenses and state ID cards.

The management platform aims to automate the validation process for identity credentials while enhancing security through biometric systems. According to the company, ID2Issuance is an improved successor to the Issuance 360 Back Office, offering enhanced features and efficient handling of credential issuance.

“ID2Issuance is built on the cloud, so it is always up-to-date and accurate. It also provides industry-leading facial recognition to Motor Vehicle Agencies who are working to validate a person applying for a driver’s license or ID, prevent ID fraud effectively, as well as save time and resources,” says Donnie Scott, chief executive officer of Idemia Public Security North America.

Idemia’s ID2Issuance offers one-to-many facial and fingerprint biometric matching for biometric validation to confirm an individual’s identity. This platform ensures that the person applying for a license or digital ID is who they claim to be. Additionally, the system can authenticate applicants’ photos and signatures for further validation.

The platform also provides document management and ensures the security and privacy of applicants’ Personal Identifiable Information (PII). ID2Issuance facilitates the credentialing process by allowing authorized users to track the status of each applicant’s credentials to reduce errors.

“We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Motor Vehicle Agencies across the nation and are excited to equip agencies with another solution to improve their operational efficiency and experience for their customers,” Scott adds.

The platform, a cloud-based system hosted on Amazon Web Services, is designed to scale according to the needs of the motor vehicle agency. Its user-friendly interface allows operators to customize views based on their tasks.

ID2Issuance incorporates the company’s facial recognition algorithms, which have undergone testing in NIST evaluations. The algorithm is designed to provide unbiased matching results across race, gender, and age, according to the company.

Idemia claims to be the largest supplier of driver’s licenses in the United States, issuing 55 million ID cards annually across 35 states.

