Salto acquires Cognitec to build face biometrics into access control portfolio

Cognitec will join the Salto Group, adding the German face biometrics company’s technology to the Spanish electronic security and access control firm’s portfolio.

Cognitec states that Salto Systems selected it for acquisition to meet market requests for facial recognition and AI solutions for its electronic access control and ticketing solutions. The acquisition is expected to boost Cognitec’s research and development efforts and market reach for its product line-up as it collaborates with Salto on new technologies for expanding biometric markets.

Both companies also share a similar corporate culture and innovative work environment which added to the compatibility, it adds.

Alfredo Herrera, Cognitec’s CEO and founder, says, “Becoming part of the Salto Group allows us to extend our capabilities, market reach and business connections. Since our founding, Cognitec has been the only company worldwide that has worked exclusively on face recognition technologies. Salto brings an equally focused and excellence-driven corporate history to this alliance. We are ready to reap the mutual benefits of joining our innovative drive and long-standing expertise.”

The Salto Group is an umbrella for companies acquired by Salto Systems. Other companies under the Salto Group include digital access control system companies Ganter, Conlan, Danalock, and Clay.

Cognitec says it will continue its business relations with government and commercial clients and retain its office locations and employees in Germany, the U.S., and Australia.

“Working with Cognitec gives Salto the opportunity to integrate emerging biometric and AI technologies into our Group products and platforms to create new solutions and services that benefit all of our clients,” comments Salto’s Chief Technology and Innovation Officer Marc Handels.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

