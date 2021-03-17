Cognitec unveils new camera for ISO-compliant biometrics capture at borders

Cognitec has developed a specialized camera for fast capturing of ISO-compliant images for face biometrics matching at border crossing in an extension of its Entry product line.

The new FaceVACS-Entry CS features instant camera positioning, active lighting, and interactive user guidance for user-friendly image optimization. The camera adjusts automatically to the height of the subject within two seconds, provides animated instructions to the user on the correct positioning. Image acquisition can be automatic or operator-triggered, and can be easily integrated into any border control IT system, according to the company announcement.

Cognitec upgraded the FaceVACS biometric engine in late-2020 to improve its accuracy for people wearing masks, and then updated its algorithms again in February to reach near-equal accuracy for masked and unmasked faces.

The FaceVACS-Entry CS has a light-weight, slim design and flexible mounting methods for installation to kiosks, walls, or free-standing pillars.

“In the past 20 years, Cognitec has contributed many pioneering products to automate airport and border control processes,” notes Cognitec Managing Director Alfredo Herrera. “This new product complements our Entry product for eGates, with both devices serving entry/exit systems at borders around the world.”

A recent survey from SITA suggests airport installations of biometric gates will accelerate quickly after a hesitant 2021.

