AMAG Technology integrates Symmetry system into Suprema’s biometric readers

Strategic partnership builds on years of collaboration, alignment of business goals
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
AMAG Technology, a firm providing access control, identity management and integrated security products under the Symmetry brand, has selected Suprema as its strategic partner for biometric readers.

A release says the formalized partnership and deeper technical integration builds on years of successful collaboration between the two firms, and a growing alignment between product roadmaps. Now, Suprema’s biometric readers operate with AMAG’s Symmetry system, providing organizations with a “reliable, secure and user-friendly option for access control and identity verification.”

According to its website, AMAG’s Symmetry Access Control V10 was recently named a winner in the 2025 Security Today New Product of the Year Awards for Access Control Software.

Jennifer Marx, vice president of product management for AMAG Technology, says that the strategic partnership with Suprema will allow the companies to better serve a global customer base. Bob McKee, president of Suprema America, echoes the sentiment, saying the firms are “committed to delivering integrated solutions that give customers the highest levels of security, usability, and global support” for access control and identity verification.

A new report from MarketsandMarkets forecasts that the biometric system market will grow to 95.14 billion dollars by 2030.

