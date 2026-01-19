FB pixel

Biometrics' role in physical access control to surpass $16B opportunity by 2031

Goode Intelligence spotlights popularity of second factor deployments in market report
Chris Burt
Biometrics for physical access control (BIOPACS) are taking a more prominent place in the access control market, growing into a $16.3 billion revenue opportunity by 2031, according to the latest research report from Goode Intelligence.

The 2015-page “Biometric Physical Access Control; Market and Technology Analysis, Adoption Strategies and Forecasts 2026-2031– 1st Edition” explores the factors driving an increase in biometrics adoption amongst suppliers and users of physical access control systems (PACS).

Key findings from the report include the prevalence of biometrics as a second factor, mainly to augment card-based physical access control. In some cases, fingerprint biometrics are integrated into the card itself to prevent credentials from being stolen or lent to others. In others, facial recognition is deployed to detect tailgating.

“The use of biometrics for physical access control is increasing around the world creating solutions that are more secure and friction-less,” says Goode Intelligence Founder and CEO Alan Goode, who is also author of the report. “Biometric technology is either being used to augment existing physical access control systems by becoming a strong second factor, card plus biometric for instance, or as a sole factor – no card or token just you.”

The report breaks down the market by sector, region and biometric modality, noting that palm biometrics is emerging as a popular choice. It examines the merger of physical and logical access control, the opportunity for biometric corridors to replace physical gates, and the role of regulation and standardization in the market’s development.

Biometrics is on its way to becoming the dominant technology for access control in regions like LATAM and APAC, and face is the modality of choice in these markets, according to the report.

