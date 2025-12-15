Physical security a strategic enabler of business outcomes: Genetec report

Montreal-based biometrics and enterprise physical security provider Genetec Inc. has released its sixth annual State of Physical Security report. Findings from a survey of 7,368 industry professionals show physical security playing a “broader strategic role within organizations,” according to a release.

This reframing sees physical security and biometric access control systems evolving from a mere protection layer into an “enterprise function that contributes to broader organizational goals.” It emphasizes collaboration between IT, security and software providers, and the need for technologies that support better operational awareness and decision-making. It points broadly to biometric identity verification and its various use cases as an integrated part of security systems.

“End users increasingly seek strategic partners who can provide not just technology, but expertise, trust and stability in a dynamic industry,” says the report.

Unification and harmonization is a theme, as providers aim to satisfy demand for end-to-end systems. “Advanced capabilities such as video analytics, intrusion, and perimeter protection are expected to be built in, rather than added on,” says the report. More than 70 percent of respondents are using unified or integrated systems, and 60 percent say their main motivation for replacing legacy technology is to integrate new capabilities.

Trustworthiness is the primary currency for end users, 73 percent of whom say long-term viability and stability is a key factor when evaluating access control vendors, ahead of product performance and price indicators (45 percent and 43 percent, respectively).

As in many industries, physical security is curious about the potential of machine learning, with “AI” ranking as a top project priority for 2026. Respondents see value in “technology that helps navigate alarms, support investigations, and reduce noise in busy environments.” But 70 percent express trepidation about how AI systems are designed and implemented, underlining the need to see demonstrable results before committing.

Meanwhile, 80 percent of end users plan to add biometrics to their access control system in 2026 – 40 percent apiece for cloud and on-premises deployment.

Christian Morin, VP of product engineering at Genetec, says security is becoming a “strategic function.”

“When systems deliver intelligence alongside protection, they empower enterprises to innovate, adapt, and lead in an era of constant change.”

