FB pixel

Physical security a strategic enabler of business outcomes: Genetec report

Intelligent systems turn security into more than just a protection layer
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Surveillance
Physical security a strategic enabler of business outcomes: Genetec report
 

Montreal-based biometrics and enterprise physical security provider Genetec Inc. has released its sixth annual State of Physical Security report. Findings from a survey of 7,368 industry professionals show physical security playing a “broader strategic role within organizations,” according to a release. 

This reframing sees physical security and biometric access control systems evolving from a mere protection layer into an “enterprise function that contributes to broader organizational goals.” It emphasizes collaboration between IT, security and software providers, and the need for technologies that support better operational awareness and decision-making. It points broadly to biometric identity verification and its various use cases as an integrated part of security systems. 

“End users increasingly seek strategic partners who can provide not just technology, but expertise, trust and stability in a dynamic industry,” says the report.  

Unification and harmonization is a theme, as providers aim to satisfy demand for end-to-end systems. “Advanced capabilities such as video analytics, intrusion, and perimeter protection are expected to be built in, rather than added on,” says the report. More than 70 percent of respondents are using unified or integrated systems, and 60 percent say their main motivation for replacing legacy technology is to integrate new capabilities.

Trustworthiness is the primary currency for end users, 73 percent of whom say long-term viability and stability is a key factor when evaluating access control vendors, ahead of product performance and price indicators (45 percent and 43 percent, respectively).

As in many industries, physical security is curious about the potential of machine learning, with “AI” ranking as a top project priority for 2026. Respondents see value in “technology that helps navigate alarms, support investigations, and reduce noise in busy environments.” But 70 percent express trepidation about how AI systems are designed and implemented, underlining the need to see demonstrable results before committing. 

Meanwhile, 80 percent of end users plan to add biometrics to their access control system in 2026 – 40 percent apiece for cloud and on-premises deployment.  

Christian Morin, VP of product engineering at Genetec, says security is becoming a “strategic function.”

“When systems deliver intelligence alongside protection, they empower enterprises to innovate, adapt, and lead in an era of constant change.” 

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

South Africa plans Intelligent Population Register in proposed civil registration reform

The government of South Africa intends to modernize its National Population Register by putting in place what it describes as…

 

eID among key themes of Digital Switzerland Strategy

Digital sovereignty, cyber resilience and the introduction of a national electronic identity (eID) are the three key themes of Switzerland’s…

 

New identity checks reshaping US federal student aid

The U.S. Department of Education (DoE) publicly credited enhanced identity verification measures with preventing more than $1 billion in attempted…

 

Ping integrates with BeyondTrust to unify automated digital identity decisions

New strategic partners BeyondTrust and Ping Identity have combined their technologies to automate digital identity decisions for human and machine…

 

Malaysia to integrate 95 percent of public services with MyDigital ID by 2030

The Malaysian government is moving to have more public and private sector services integrated with the country’s MyDigital ID as…

 

Indonesia plans ABIS upgrade to combine legacy biometrics systems

Indonesian authorities are engaging with biometrics providers in a market sounding initiative ahead of a planned procurement of a new…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events