Genetec foresees biometrics, wallets in the near future of access control

Montreal’s Genetec Inc., a provider of enterprise physical security software, has made its predictions for the physical security industry in 2026, on topics ranging from biometrics to large language models to access control.

“Mobile credentials and biometrics will continue to transform identity management, offering greater convenience and security while decentralizing ownership of identity data,” says the firm in a release. “As mobile wallets and ultra-wideband technologies become mainstream, users will gain more ease and flexibility in how they authenticate and interact with secured environments and facilities.”

Access control is predicted to remain a top priority for enterprises, as Genetec says “the value of access control is expanding well beyond locking and unlocking doors to deliver measurable business outcomes, such as energy efficiency, occupancy management, and operational insights.” To capitalize, businesses will turn to Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) options, which will converge with Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) tools.

LLM hype will calm as practical use cases for AI agents emerge

On the topic of “AI,” Genetec says “the conversation will shift from AI and LLM hype to practical, outcome-driven Intelligent Automation (IA) solutions that streamline workflows, improve accuracy, and enable faster, smarter decisions.” This aligns with the growing interest in agentic AI as a business tool.

“Rather than adopting technology for its own sake, users will focus on features that genuinely improve daily operations, such as intelligent search to accelerate investigations, reduce false alarms, and strengthen situational awareness.”

“As the market matures, expectations around transparency and responsible implementation will rise. Users will demand clarity on how AI is used, how systems are built, and how data is collected, processed, and protected. They will also expect vendors to prioritize cybersecurity and ensure that IA features are deployed in a safe, controlled, and accountable way.”

Beyond biometrics and algorithmic technology, Genetec says cloud deployments will continue to be a hot topic, and choice will be important in the context of infrastructure and architecture, with open models driving interoperability. The Internet of Things (IoT) will apparently still be a thing, as the number of connected devices keeps growing, and organizations integrate IoT sensors into building systems and unified security and operations platforms.

“As the landscape grows more complex, organizations will seek guidance on how to deploy the right technologies and manage them effectively,” the company says. “The leaders in this space will be those who unify diverse devices securely, offer cloud-native and hybrid options, and embed cybersecurity and data residency into their design.”

Data sovereignty concern puts lie to notion that data is placeless

As more things are connected, more data is shared and more computing power is needed, data sovereignty has become a central concern for physical security leaders. A release notes that surveillance video, access control logs and IoT sensor readings are among an organization’s most sensitive assets.

“As they are increasingly hosted in data centers around the world, questions such as where that data resides, who governs it, and how it can legally be used are moving up the agenda for security and IT leaders.”

Genetec says key considerations for IT and physical security leaders should include the risks of crossing borders, which means variations in compliance as laws change by jurisdictions. “Regulations such as GDPR in Europe, the CCPA in California, India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, and the Australian Privacy Principles (APP) impose strict guidelines on how personal data can be transferred internationally,” says Genetec. “Non-compliance can result in large fines.”

It’s not just money: information on the move is information exposed, and subject to seizure or attack.

Genetec says those evaluating technology partners should look for built-in, auditable privacy safeguards, deployment flexibility and adaptability to changing global regulations. And to strengthen data sovereignty, physical security leaders should map the legal environment, know where data is hosted (including backups), establish internal governance, and plan for things to change.

“With more than 130 countries now enforcing some form of data protection law, data sovereignty has become a collective responsibility. IT, physical security, executive leadership, and regulators all play a role in ensuring that sensitive information is protected and compliant with local requirements.”

