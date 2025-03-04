ETRI researchers develop data sovereignty, ZKP tech to restore individual control

Korean researchers at the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) have developed cutting-edge technologies to strengthen personal data “sovereignty,” and have advanced research into the security off quantum computing.

The researchers took a significant step forward by introducing a “personal data trust distribution platform” they call Trust Data Connectome Technology. This innovation could shift the data industry paradigm by moving away from the long-standing dominance of big tech companies and placing control of personal data into the hands of individuals.

Historically, data management has been centralized under large corporations, leaving individuals with minimal control over their personal information. However, with the advent of Trust Data Connectome Technology, a secure and efficient mechanism has been established that allows individuals to manage their data independently. This platform leverages advanced cryptographic techniques to ensure secure data transactions without reliance on a centralized authority.

The ETRI researchers have also developed an innovative method to facilitate cryptographic key exchanges without the need for a trusted third party. This breakthrough, they say, has significantly enhanced both efficiency and security, as key exchanges can now be completed in under 320 milliseconds, proving the system’s practicality and real-world applicability.

Another crucial advancement from ETRI comes in the form of a trust data validation model based on zero-knowledge proofs. This approach allows data transactions between individuals to be authenticated without revealing the underlying data itself. By implementing varying levels of validation based on data sensitivity, users can conduct transactions involving highly sensitive data, such as healthcare and driving records, with confidence. This ensures data integrity and security while allowing flexible validation levels tailored to specific use cases.

The research team at ETRI has also been proactive in addressing vulnerabilities within blockchain networks. They identified and mitigated risks associated with partitioning attacks on the Ethereum network, working in collaboration with Ethereum developers to apply security patches. Their findings were presented at the Network and Distributed Systems Security Symposium (NDSS).

Building on these developments, ETRI has introduced an advanced network security protocol known as TTP-Free TLS which is designed for decentralized environments. Traditional TLS protocols lack certain features required for permission delegation and revocation in decentralized systems.

ETRI’s new protocol fills the gap by offering enhanced security while reducing reliance on trusted third parties. This innovation was recognized at the Annual Computer Security Applications Conference where it earned the Artifact Functional/Reusable Badge Award for its practicality and effectiveness.

As the global push towards quantum computing intensifies, ETRI is positioning itself at the forefront of cybersecurity research for the quantum era. Unlike traditional post-quantum cryptography and quantum key distribution methods, which either treat quantum computing as a threat or merely leverage select quantum properties, ETRI aims to develop a novel cryptographic system that actively harnesses the unique capabilities of quantum mechanics. This new system seeks to capitalize on quantum superposition and non-replicability to ensure robust security frameworks.

The urgency of this research stems from the vulnerabilities of classical cryptographic systems in the face of quantum computing advancements. Current encryption methods, including RSA and ECC, rely on complex mathematical problems that could be swiftly cracked by quantum computers. To counter this, post-quantum cryptography is being developed to establish encryption algorithms that remain resilient against quantum attacks.

Simultaneously, quantum key distribution provides a method for secure encryption key exchanges using quantum mechanics, ensuring that any eavesdropping attempts are immediately detected.

ETRI’s work in quantum security is not just theoretical but is backed by concrete research efforts. ETRI Assistant Vice President of the Cyber Security Research Division, Kim Jeong Nyeo, emphasized the institute’s commitment to developing secure information technologies that will define the digital and quantum computing eras.

“Beyond the digital computing era, we will develop safe information security technology in the quantum computing era to lead personal data protection and quantum security innovation,” Nyeo said. “In addition, we will provide a core foundation for the development of the future data industry by contributing to the establishment of a sustainable data ecosystem.”

The advent of Trust Data Connectome Technology could transform the data transaction landscape, facilitating trust-based exchanges without the intervention of corporations or third parties. In a hyper-connected intelligent society where data is generated by people, objects, and businesses, this technology will enable secure and transparent transactions and fostering a data ecosystem where individuals retain full sovereignty over their information.

Additionally, ETRI’s research into cryptographic key exchange could a game-changer for secure communications. The ability to securely exchange encryption keys without a central authority eliminates vulnerabilities associated with traditional key management systems. This advancement enhances the security of various applications, from online financial transactions to confidential communications.

Zero-knowledge proofs, another key aspect of ETRI’s research, provides a method for verifying data authenticity without exposing the data itself. This technology is particularly relevant in fields such as healthcare, finance, and identity verification where privacy is paramount. By enabling users to prove claims without revealing sensitive information, zero-knowledge proofs enhance both security and efficiency in digital transactions.

The research team’s efforts to fortify blockchain security addresses a critical issue in decentralized networks. By identifying and mitigating partitioning attacks on Ethereum, they have reinforced the reliability of blockchain-based systems. Partitioning attacks can fragment the network, causing delays or failures in transaction processing. ETRI’s collaboration with Ethereum developers has resulted in essential security patches, safeguarding blockchain integrity.

Furthermore, the development of TTP-Free TLS represents a milestone in network security. Traditional TLS protocols require trusted third parties for certificate verification, introducing potential security risks. By eliminating the need for a trusted third party, TTP-Free TLS enhances security and streamlines authentication processes. This innovation is particularly valuable for decentralized applications and blockchain-based ecosystems where trustless security mechanisms are essential.

Looking ahead, ETRI’s quantum security initiatives could redefine cryptographic standards for the quantum age. Unlike conventional approaches that focus on mitigating quantum threats, ETRI is pioneering research into cryptographic systems that exploit quantum properties to enhance security. The integration of quantum mechanics into cryptography will enable unprecedented levels of security, protecting data from both classical as well as quantum-based attacks.

As quantum computers move closer to commercialization, the need for quantum-resistant security solutions is more pressing than ever. ETRI’s research is helping to lay the groundwork for a future where quantum computing can be safely and effectively integrated into various industries.

