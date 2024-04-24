FB pixel

EU rights groups demand revision to data transfer deal with Israel

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Surveillance
EU rights groups demand revision to data transfer deal with Israel
 

More than ten human rights groups have signed a letter protesting the European Union’s decision to continue personal data transfers between the bloc and Israel. The call to re-evaluate data flows comes amid Israel’s push to beef up surveillance and give security agencies more power over data – including biometrics.

In January, the European Commission concluded its review of adequacy decisions regulating data transfers between 11 jurisdictions, including Israel. The countries were deemed to provide adequate data protection safeguards.

Rights groups, however, argue that the decision may go against European standards. The reasons behind this are not limited to Israel’s latest changes in security laws and surveillance practices. They also include the failure to align with EU data protection laws and to comply with international law on human rights, the letter notes.

“We are concerned about the inclusion of Israel in the list, in particular, because the country’s regulations regarding the obtaining, processing and onward transfer of personal data do not align with the standards outlined in the GDPR and the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights (Charter),” the document says.

The letter was signed by 11 organizations, including Amnesty International, Statewatch, Access Now and European Digital Rights (EDRi), and addressed to Vice-President of the European Commission Věra Jourová.

In November 2023, the Knesset approved expedited legislation allowing Israeli security forces unfettered access to the National Biometric Database. The database holds fingerprint and facial data of approximately 7 million Israelis. The decision was made to identify murdered, kidnapped, and missing persons amid the war in Gaza.

The legislation was one of the moves the Israeli government has taken in recent years to increase its access to data and surveillance tools, causing alarm among human rights experts, according to Statewatch. Israel has also allowed security agencies to access private security cameras without court approvals and is attempting to legalize sophisticated surveillance tools similar to NSO Group’s spyware Pegasus.

The letter also highlighted Israel’s use of biometric databases and facial recognition to monitor Palestinian residents, detailed in a May 2023 report from Amnesty International.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Data privacy guarantees can prompt digital ID adoption in laggard countries

A new report suggests that regulatory and governance frameworks that prioritize data privacy can trigger more adoption of eID in…

 

NITDA, NIMC collaboration on PKI, DPI development hailed as timely

A recently announced collaboration between two government agencies in Nigeria to develop and integrate Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Digital…

 

Entrust puts biometrics to use for integrated IDV and authentication tool

Minnesota-based authentication firm Entrust is wasting no time in leveraging the tools it gained in its recent acquisition of selfie…

 

Lack of ID document standards, language barriers pose fraud detection challenge: Regula

A lack of standardization among identity documents is the most common among several challenges facing businesses when they attempt to…

 

OSIA officially adopted as ITU standard for interoperable digital identity management

The Open Standards Identity API (OSIA) is now recognized as an international standard by the International Telecommunication Union’s Telecommunication Standardization…

 

NIST issues guidance to fit passkeys into digital identity recommendations

The U.S. National Institute and Standards Institute has published a supplement to its digital identity guidelines as interim advice for…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events