FB pixel

Military dating site leaves database with 1M records exposed

| Masha Borak
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News
Military dating site leaves database with 1M records exposed
 

A dating and social networking platform focused on military members has left its database exposed, putting in danger more than 1.1 million records – including biometric data.

The unprotected database, belonging to Forces Penpals, was not password-protected nor encrypted and contained sensitive personally identifiable information (PII) of members of the U.S. and UK armed forces.

Forces Penpals describes itself as a site that allows users to support, chat, or date Army, Navy and Air Force personnel and veterans. Owned by Conduitor Limited, it was developed in 2002 as a way to boost the morale of armed forces sent to Iraq and Afghanistan, allowing civilians to write to members of the military. The site claims to have over 290,000 military and civilian users.

The unprotected data was found by cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler.

“Hypothetically, these documents could contain enough personal information to be a potential identity theft risk, allowing malicious actors to impersonate individuals for fraudulent activities or possible financial crimes,” Fowler writes for VPNMentor.

The exposed data could also potentially have national security implications. Earlier this month, Microsoft and U.S. authorities announced they uncovered that a hacking group tied to Russian intelligence has attempted to phish email accounts of former military and intelligence officials, Western think tank members and journalists.

Aside from user images, the database contained photos of potentially sensitive proof of service documents, which listed rank, branch of the service, dates, locations, and other information that should not be publicly accessible, according to Fowler. The database also had full names, mailing addresses, U.S. Social Security numbers, UK National Insurance Numbers and Service Numbers.

For now, it is unclear whether anyone else has gained access to the database. It is also uncertain whether the exposed data came from Forces Penpal’s dating app or its website and forum. The company says that the incident was due to a coding error and while the photos were public, the documents should not have been.

Serious data breaches have continued throughout 2024, including the massive National Public Data hack which exposed nearly 3 billion records containing personally identifiable information of U.S., Canadian and British citizens. At least four class action lawsuits have been filed against the Florida-based data broker.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Online age assurance imposes no burden beyond in-person ID checks, AVPA argues

Age assurance methods like biometric facial age estimation do not place a burden beyond that of physical ID checks, or…

 

Biometric travel in the US has public support, needs unified standards

While the U.S. travel industry discusses how to alleviate lawmakers’s fears about airport biometrics, an airport in Naples starts facial…

 

Apple patent uses FRT with ‘body data’ so cameras can ID people without seeing faces

Apple has been granted a patent for “identity recognition utilizing face-associated body characteristics.” The face recognition technology is anticipated to…

 

Techpump signs with Gataca as Pornhub plays word games with Ofcom

Pornhub is not a pornography website, but a social media platform, legally speaking. That is the company’s view, at least,…

 

Talks on live surveillance ongoing in UK, recordings work fine for Dutch cops

The Scottish Biometrics Commissioner, Dr. Brian Plastow, welcomes ongoing discussions between the UK and Scotland about the future of live…

 

Afghan citizens face complications in biometric ID card distribution

Under Taliban rule, Afghanistan’s digital ID system, known as e-Tazkira, has come under fire for inefficiency, corruption, and excessive expenses….

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events