Assa Abloy absorbs US, UK access control firms into HID

A release from the Assa Abloy Group, the Stockholm-based multinational door and access conglomerate that owns trusted identity firm HID Global, says it is acquiring the linked access control firms 3millID Corporation and Third Millennium Systems Ltd.

The two firms operate in the U.S. and UK, respectively, but have a commercial partnership that dates back to 2015. 3millID is based in Colorado and provides proprietary access control readers and credential related products for the North American enterprise market. Third Millennium is based in Wales and provides biometric access control software for enterprise and government in the UK and Europe.

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of Assa Abloy, says the companies, which will be integrated into the Physical Access Control Solutions Business Area of HID, bring “exciting technological additions that will reinforce our current offering within physical access control, and provide complementary growth opportunities.”

“Welcoming 3millID and Third Millennium into the HID family demonstrates our continued investment in core physical access control technologies,” says Björn Lidefelt, EVP of HID. “These acquisitions bring new opportunities to increase customer choice and relevance within our portfolio and will enhance our presence outside of the United States.”

The two acquired companies combined for $21 million in sales with a positive EBITDA margin in 2023, according to the announcement.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q1 2025.

Assa Abloy has been merrily acquiring companies as of late. In December alone, it scooped up U.S. security hardware manufacturer Norshield Security Products; Polish access control systems manufacturer Roger; 9Solutions, a Finnish provider of AI tools for healthcare; and Louisiana’s Premier Steel Doors and Frames.

