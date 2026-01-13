Face biometrics heavily featured at Intersec Dubai 2026

Intersec Dubai 2026 kicked off with Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum opening the twenty-seventh edition of the event, which is a leading exhibition for security, safety and fire protection.

The event is held at the Dubai World Trade Centre and runs until January 14. This year’s edition brings together more than 1,200 exhibitors from more than 60 countries and is expected to welcome over 50,000 visitors from around the world.

Intersec 2026 features more than 250 experts and speakers, while the exhibition spans approximately 65,000 square metres. Highlights from Iris ID, HID, RecFaces, Suprema, Innovatrics and Idemia Public Security, among others, feature below.

Iris ID showcases multimodal biometrics at Intersec Dubai 2026

Iris ID is showcasing its multimodal biometric solutions at Intersec Dubai 2026, emphasizing iris and facial recognition technologies designed for secure, contactless identity verification in high-security environments.

The company’s platform integrates iris and face authentication with Presentation Attack Detection (PAD), certified to iBeta Level 2 standards, to counter spoofing and fraudulent attempts. Built-in safeguards include encrypted data handling and secure-boot protection, aimed at supporting mission-critical operations such as border control, immigration, and enterprise access.

Alongside its own systems, Iris ID is presenting Nextgen ID’s mobile enrollment and identity proofing station, a field-deployable solution for robust identity verification.

According to Iris ID, the multimodal approach is intended to deliver consistent throughput in environments such as government facilities, data centers, and other secured sites where accuracy and reliability are paramount.

“In high-security and mission-critical operations — from border control to enterprise access — having a definitive, singular proof of identity is essential,” said Iris ID’s Mohammed Murad, chief revenue officer. “This is what we mean by Iris ID’s One Trusted Identity.”

Iris ID reps are at booth S1-C22 at Intersec Dubai 2026.

HID displays biometric and access control at Intersec 2026

HID is presenting its portfolio of identity and access solutions at Intersec Dubai 2026, highlighting tech aimed at supporting the Middle East’s rising demand for secure, digital-first infrastructure.

The company’s demonstrations span biometric facial recognition readers, mobile credentialing platforms and access controllers, reflecting the region’s emphasis on cyber resilience and large-scale digital transformation.

Among the technologies on display are HID’s Amico biometric facial recognition readers, designed for fast, contactless access in high-traffic environments, with live demonstrations showing integration into speed-gates. HID is also showcasing its mobile-first infrastructure through HID Mobile Access, now compatible with Apple Wallet and Google Wallet.

Next-generation controllers, including Mercury Intelligent Controllers and HID Aero Controllers, provide a “cyber-hardened” backbone with secure boot and advanced protections against evolving digital threats. HID Signo readers, combining multi-technology support with a future-proof design, and OMNIKEY desktop readers, which support smart cards, digital credentials and cryptographic protocols, round out the portfolio.

HID’s participation comes amid sustained investment in security across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), driven by infrastructure development and heightened cyber threats.

The UAE in particular has emerged as a leading market for next-generation security technologies, according to HID, with government and enterprise sectors seeking scalable, interoperable solutions.

HID also pointed to its localized support in the region as a factor in helping enterprises align with national digital transformation and cybersecurity strategies. “The UAE and the wider GCC are at the forefront of adopting next-generation security technologies,” commented HID’s Gustavo Gassman, VP of Emerging Markets for Physical Access Control.

RecFaces demonstrates facial recognition integration in real time

At Intersec Dubai 2026, RecFaces is showing off its facial recognition tech with live demonstrations of its Id-Guard product integrated into Milestone Systems’ XProtect video management platform.

RecFaces is keen to demonstrate how facial recognition can be embedded into existing surveillance infrastructure without requiring additional hardware. “Intersec is where the industry sets its direction for the year ahead,” said RecFaces’ Eugenia Marina.

“For us, it is an important opportunity to highlight the proven integration between Id-Guard and XProtect, offering system integrators a fast and reliable way to extend the platforms they already deploy with facial recognition.”

RecFaces representatives at the event include Eugenia Marina, business development director for MENA; Oleg Kurochkin, business development director for APAC; and Mohammed Bajarsh, VP of Product, will demonstrate its offering in real time, and meet with partners.

RecFaces’ broader aim is to strengthen collaborations with distributors, integrators and technology vendors across the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. RecFaces can be found at S1-H24 at the Milestone stand at the event.

Suprema unveils ‘next generation’ of access control in Dubai

Suprema is taking the wraps off its “next-generation” access control solutions at Intersec 2026. Premiering AI-powered security technologies, which Suprema says marks the start of a new era in intelligent access control.

Intersec visitors will have the chance to sample live demonstrations and experience Suprema’s solutions in the management of identity and access. The company invites partners and integrators to book meetings during the January 12–14 event at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Suprema will discuss practical implementations of its new technologies at its exhibition in Hall S2, booth S2-F33.

Innovatrics, Idemia PS to showcase biometric solutions at Intersec 2026

Innovatrics will participate in the twenty-seventh edition of Intersec Dubai, presenting its portfolio of biometric technologies.

The company will demonstrate how its facial recognition and palm recognition systems integrate with existing access control platforms to deliver fast, touchless and reliable identity verification, even in challenging conditions such as the presence of masks or poor lighting.

Innovatrics will also highlight its SDKs for OEMs, enabling developers to incorporate face, fingerprint, iris and palm biometrics recognition into devices with liveness detection and edge-based processing to reduce server costs.

In addition, the company will showcase solutions for secure passenger journeys, supporting electronic visa and travel authorization processes with remote registration and biometric checks to streamline border control. Innovatrics can be found at booth SA-G26 at Intersec 2026.

At Intersec Dubai 2026, Idemia Public Security will demonstrate the application of biometrics in access control across physical spaces, digital systems and remote identity verification.

Idemia PS is found at stand S3-C41 and meetings can be booked here.

Genetec, Invixium, Telaeris, Union Biometrics, ZKTeco present at Intersec 2026

Genetec will showcase its latest unified security innovations at Intersec 2026 in Dubai. Genetec’s demonstrations will highlight solutions tailored to the Middle East’s rapid infrastructure growth and smart city ambitions, addressing challenges in safeguarding critical assets such as energy facilities, mega projects and tourism hubs. Genetic is at stand S1-D18.

Union Biometrics is exhibiting multi-modal contactless biometric solutions, emphasizing its iris recognition technology, anti-spoofing algorithms, fingerprint and face detection. Intersec 2026 visitors can explore these at booth SA-J18.

Chinese biometrics company ZKTeco will be present at Intersec 2026 and can be found at booth S1-C31 in Sheikh Saeed Hall 1 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Invixium is displaying its full portfolio designed for critical infrastructure, rugged industrial sites and SMEs at Intersec 2026. In a release, the company highlights its strong partnerships and track record in securing some of the Middle East’s most critical sites. Visitors can explore live demos at Booth S1, B11, with additional showcases through partners including dormakaba, Honeywell, Genetec, among others.

Telaeris announced at Intersec 2026 that its XPID210 Series Handheld Badge and Biometric Reader, powered by Android 15, is now available. Purpose-built for the access control sector, the company says the XPID210 leverages Android 15 to offer enhanced security and performance for organizations operating in high-security, demanding environments. Visitors can experience the XPressEntry XPID210 at booth S2-C09 in the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | Dubai | HID | Idemia Public Security | Innovatrics | Intersec | Iris ID | RecFaces | Suprema