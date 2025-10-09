RecFaces seeks new biometrics market opportunities, partnerships in Asia

The Business Development Director for Asia Pacific at RecFaces, Oleg Kurochkin, is embarking on what the company has described as an “Asian Season” tour to explore new market growth and partnership openings.

In an announcement, the UAE facial recognition systems provider says in the course of the regional business trip in the next coming months, its executive will travel to five countries in that part of the world to meet partners whose systems are integrated by RecFaces.

According to the travel program, Kurochkin will be in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines to see how to tap into the region’s “growing demand for biometric solutions that enhance safety, streamline operational processes, and drive digital transformation.” The executive is also expected to hold live meetings with those interested in RecFaces’ facial recognition products.

As part of the Asian Season tour, RecFaces says it will also attend major technology events, namely Secutech Thailand and Digitech ASEAN, both of which will provide an opportunity for the firm to “gain a deeper understanding of the regional market.”

The trip will also allow it to “deepen cooperation with its partners, support ongoing projects, and engage with new customers seeking practical, ready-to-use facial recognition software that delivers measurable value.”

“Asia Pacific remains one of the most dynamic and promising markets for biometric technologies,” said Oleg Kurochkin. “Our goal is to strengthen collaboration with partners, exchange insights, and build new initiatives that turn advanced facial recognition technology into real-world solutions for people and businesses.”

Such tours to explore new market and business growth opportunities are not new to RecFaces. Last year, Kurochkin was on an India tour where he and a company colleague discussed their products.

RecFaces held a webinar recently to discuss how the deployment of facial recognition systems by railway and metro companies across Asia is enhancing passenger security.

