FB pixel

RecFaces seeks new biometrics market opportunities, partnerships in Asia

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Trade Notes
RecFaces seeks new biometrics market opportunities, partnerships in Asia
 

The Business Development Director for Asia Pacific at RecFaces, Oleg Kurochkin, is embarking on what the company has described as an “Asian Season” tour to explore new market growth and partnership openings.

In an announcement, the UAE facial recognition systems provider says in the course of the regional business trip in the next coming months, its executive will travel to five countries in that part of the world to meet partners whose systems are integrated by RecFaces.

According to the travel program, Kurochkin will be in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines to see how to tap into the region’s “growing demand for biometric solutions that enhance safety, streamline operational processes, and drive digital transformation.” The executive is also expected to hold live meetings with those interested in RecFaces’ facial recognition products.

As part of the Asian Season tour, RecFaces says it will also attend major technology events, namely Secutech Thailand and Digitech ASEAN, both of which will provide an opportunity for the firm to “gain a deeper understanding of the regional market.”

The trip will also allow it to “deepen cooperation with its partners, support ongoing projects, and engage with new customers seeking practical, ready-to-use facial recognition software that delivers measurable value.”

“Asia Pacific remains one of the most dynamic and promising markets for biometric technologies,” said Oleg Kurochkin. “Our goal is to strengthen collaboration with partners, exchange insights, and build new initiatives that turn advanced facial recognition technology into real-world solutions for people and businesses.”

Such tours to explore new market and business growth opportunities are not new to RecFaces. Last year, Kurochkin was on an India tour where he and a company colleague discussed their products.

RecFaces held a webinar recently to discuss how the deployment of facial recognition systems by railway and metro companies across Asia is enhancing passenger security.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

SSI startup TransCrypts raises $15M to expand digital identity, credential verification platform

TransCrypts, a Canadian blockchain self-sovereign identity (SSI) startup focusing on digital identity and credential verification, has secured US$15 million in…

 

Mantra Softech recognized for innovation biometric spoof detection

Indian biometrics company Mantra Softech has received official recognition from India’s national digital identity body. A provider of biometric and…

 

Clear charts path from consumerization of biometrics to cross-sector platform

Clear’s transition to a digital identity platform for many different services includes plans to launch more products this year than…

 

Wicket rolls past 5M transactions, but competitors keep coming

Wicket’s Express Entry keeps gaining yardage. The company’s biometric ticketing system has been picked up for Ohio State University football…

 

UK digital ID bedeviled by details still unknown or unresolved

Arguments for, against and about the introduction of a mandatory digital ID in the UK are becoming more pointed as…

 

Luciditi and Yoti expand digital ID wallet network for interoperable age verification

Luciditi and Yoti have announced a digital identity interoperability agreement that creates a network of 7 million users across the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events