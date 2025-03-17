FB pixel

IJCB’s facial recognition adversarial attack challenge kicks off

Competition organized by Youverse and ISR-UC
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
IJCB’s facial recognition adversarial attack challenge kicks off
 

This Monday saw the official kick-off of the 2025 Adversarial Attack Challenge (AAC), a competition aimed at strengthening biometric authentication systems against adversarial attacks.

The challenge is taking place as part of the International Joint Conference on Biometrics (IJCB) 2025 and is organized by Portugal-based authentication company Youverse and the Institute of Systems and Robotics at the University of Coimbra (ISR-UC) in Portugal. The competition opened on March 17th with the release of the dataset and Github instructions. Results are expected in June.

Adversarial attacks against facial recognition systems present a tough challenge as they can deceive deep neural networks used by these systems with subtle manipulations of images. The attacks can lead to identity fraud and unauthorized access.

“Adversarial attacks pose one of the most pressing challenges to modern biometric security,” explains Miguel Lourenço, Youverse’s chief product officer and head of AI. “The ability to detect and withstand adversarial manipulations is crucial to ensuring the reliability of biometric authentication.”

The 2025 Adversarial Attack Challenge (AAC) will focus on two key challenges: The Detection Track will allow participants to develop models capable of distinguishing between adversarially manipulated images and clean samples while the Resilience Track will ask competitors to create face recognition models that maintain high accuracy even when subjected to adversarial attacks.

The competition will grant monetary prizes of up to $3,500 for open-source solutions while the top three teams in each track will be invited to summarize their results in a peer-reviewed paper. The papers will be presented at the IJCB 2025, taking place September 8 to 11 in Osaka, Japan.

Aside from the competition, the initiative aims to establish a public adversarial attack library, open-source datasets and biometric security benchmarking tools, Youverse notes in a release.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Sri Lanka biometric data to be secured with hashing

Sri Lanka will secure the biometric data for its national ID system in hashed form. This one-way technology converts biometric…

 

As market for age assurance heats up, standards and rankings ID trusted vendors

According to a recent report from Liminal, the global age assurance market is set to grow from $5.7 billion in…

 

Southeast Asian countries align on approach to digital identity adoption

There are several different models of national digital IDs followed around the world, and several different methods of managing them….

 

Effective digital public services need strong ID tech foundation: Entrust

Digital public services are increasing their efficiency, as well as accessibility, which in turn increases inclusivity. Delivering them to people…

 

Iran rolls out AI platform prototype amid facial recognition surveillance accusations

Iran has presented a prototype of its national AI platform, designed to address both the country’s lagging technological development and…

 

UK cybersecurity sector sees rise in 2024

The UK’s cyber security industry – which includes digital identification, authentication and access controls firms – has generated £13.2 billion…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events