Dubai launches city-wide biometric hotel check-in

Dubai is ready to overhaul its hotel arrival experience across the entire emirate with a one‑time contactless check‑in system. This means biometric identity verification will underpin its tourism infrastructure.

The city-wide implementation would be one of most ambitious real‑world deployments of persistent biometric identity credentials in the hospitality sector. Dubai is effectively standardizing a reusable, document‑anchored digital identity token across an entire city.

The system is a one‑time identity enrolment process in which guests upload their government‑issued identification and biometric data via mobile. The verified digital identity credential is re‑authenticated via facial recognition on arrival and replaces the need for repeated document checks, which is handy for repeat visitors.

The credential remains valid until the underlying identity document expires, meaning the system functions as a long‑lived identity token rather than a per‑stay verification artefact. It’s an approach that resembles national digital ID strategies due to its large-scale application and durability.

Developed by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) in partnership with technology providers, the initiative enables guests to complete all check‑in procedures remotely from their mobile devices before reaching their hotel.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said it was a “pivotal moment” for Dubai’s hospitality sector. “Furthermore, it showcases the transformative power of collaboration across the public and private sectors in Dubai, delivering benefits to both stakeholders and visitors.”

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the deployment of the technology across the emirate.

Repeat visitors account for nearly a quarter of Dubai’s annual tourism volume. For a city that welcomed 15.7 million international overnight visitors in the first ten months of 2025, the implementation could reduce lobby congestion and achieve faster room access.

The system is already available for immediate use across hotels and holiday homes and has been designed for straightforward integration into existing hotel apps and web platforms. Meanwhile, the same identity credential has the potential to be extended across tourism touchpoints such as car rentals.

Sheikh Hamdan commented: “Aligning perfectly with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, the rollout of this technology is a testament to our vision for a smart, seamless, and secure urban environment and reflects our commitment to further consolidation Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure,” as reported by Khaleej Times.

NEC and emaratech deploy biometric smart gates for flydubai crew processing

NEC has partnered with UAE digital identity and border control specialist emaratech to roll out a new biometric clearance system for airline crew at flydubai’s Airport Operations Centre in Dubai.

Six automated smart gates, powered by NEC’s NeoFace Express X5 facepods, are now operational in the crew immigration area. The NEC and emaratech deployments replace manual checks with fully contactless identity verification. Biometric Update first reported on the partnership between emaratech and flydubai in July.

The deployment is designed to accelerate crew processing in one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs, while tightening identity assurance via real‑time biometric matching. The system integrates with flydubai’s internal digital infrastructure as well as UAE immigration platforms.

NEC’s facial recognition algorithms have consistently ranked at the top of the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) evaluations since 2009. In recent FRTE assessments, the company achieved the highest scores in 1:N identification accuracy and in long‑term aging tests using images captured more than a decade apart. These metrics align with typical passport renewal cycles.

Mohamed Shawky, Director of Regional Sales and Strategic Accounts at NEC, said the project demonstrates the company’s ambition to expand biometric infrastructure across the Gulf’s rapidly growing aviation sector. “As airlines and airports in the region continue to grow, NEC is delivering biometric and digital identity solutions that combine security with efficiency,” he said.

Bill Carleton, Director at NEC Corporation of America, noted that the company already supports airports worldwide, with thousands of biometric touchpoints. “This integration with emaratech, supporting flydubai’s crew operations, reinforces our role in helping aviation stakeholders modernize mission-critical processes,” he said.

“Our collaboration with NEC marks a pivotal step in enhancing the UAE’s digital identity infrastructure,” says Group CEO of emaratech, His Excellency Thani Alzaffin. “By integrating NEC’s top-ranked facial recognition technology into emaratech’s trusted platforms, we are redefining how biometric solutions can streamline and secure critical border control processes.”

