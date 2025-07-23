Airlines and airports drive efficiency with biometrics but consumers fear ID theft

The switch to biometrics, AI and data analysis is changing air travel. Airport executives lay out their visions while companies in this sector, like Globalia, announce strategic changes. It’s a transforming industry as consumers and companies adapt to new expectations and new challenges.

Aviation executives converged in Dublin to discuss how emerging technologies can enhance passenger experiences. Dr. Joe Leader, Group CEO of APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association), FTE (Future Travel Experience) and IFSA (International Flight Services Association), opened the session by outlining a shift from mass-market operations to personalized, tech-empowered environments at airports and for airlines.

This includes biometric boarding, such as from Cathay Pacific, and AI-powered seamless immigration and boarding such as at Singapore Changi Airport. Leader’s presentation underlined how collaboration across airports, airlines and technology companies is driving innovation and transforming passenger journeys.

Leader highlighted pioneering work at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Aeroporti di Roma, where biometric systems and AI platforms streamline passenger flow while preserving face-to-face engagement. YVR employs emotion tracking and biometric data to boost the customer experience, optimizing staff deployment by understanding passenger behavior and their moods.

Eric Pateman, VP and chief experience officer at YVR, described his airport’s philosophy: “We use technology as an accentuator to the human experience, not the end all be all. People will always connect with people.”

YVR also uses digital twins — virtual replica models of the airport — that analyze real-time data to anticipate passenger needs. But Pateman doesn’t forget the human touch, emphasizing that something small and simple like a smile is what travellers value most. “We’re investing in our staff to ensure a welcoming and human-centered environment, even with advanced tech like biometric screening,” he said.

Giorgia Marizza, open innovation and digital specialist at Aeroporti di Roma, showcased autonomous innovations such as self-guided wheelchairs for travellers with reduced mobility and AI-powered chatbots for instant passenger queries. “We tested autonomous robots for cleaning and autonomous wheelchairs,” she said. “It’s important to integrate technology that supports our processes while keeping a personal touch.”

Looking ahead, speakers agreed that real-time data will be the linchpin of future improvements. “We gather daily feedback and act on it quickly,” said Enda Kavanagh, product manager, Inflight Customer Experience, Aer Lingus. “Data is crucial in ensuring that we’re meeting customer needs before they even realize there’s an issue.”

The full session can be viewed on YouTube here.

AI-powered fraud tops travelers’ worries, Jumio study finds

AI-driven identity theft and account takeovers have become major concerns for today’s travelers, with Americans especially lacking confidence in industry safeguards, according to Jumio’s new 2025 Online Identity Study.

The Jumio study found that 44 percent of consumers globally lack confidence in the travel sector’s ability to protect them from AI-powered fraud, with that figure rising to 55 percent among Americans. Confidence in sharing-economy services such as vacation rentals and ride-hail platforms is even lower, with 60 percent of Americans and 50 percent of global consumers saying they don’t feel adequately protected.

“Whether it’s an evacuation plan or a safe in every hotel room, the travel and hospitality industry know how to build the structures and processes customers need to feel safe,” said Bala Kumar, Jumio’s chief product and technology officer. He warned that traditional security measures alone won’t keep pace with increasingly sophisticated AI threats and urged companies to adopt new technologies that balance convenience with robust protection.

The survey also revealed broad digital distrust: 69 percent of all respondents believe AI-powered fraud poses a greater personal security risk than traditional identity theft. In response, consumers are slightly more willing to spend extra time on identity verification than in 2024.

In 2025, 74 percent of global consumers said they would complete lengthier identity checks on travel and hospitality platforms if it meant stronger security, up from 71 percent last year.

That trend aligns with other higher-risk sectors. Jumio reports that 80 percent of respondents are prepared to invest more time in security measures when banking or using financial services platforms, suggesting a growing acceptance of friction for the sake of safety.

Globalia accelerates digital overhaul to build sustainable ecosystem

Globalia is fast-tracking a digital transformation that spans its airline, hospitality, and travel planning divisions. The Spanish tourism group is shifting toward a technology-driven ecosystem and leveraging biometrics.

At the forefront is Air Europa, Globalia’s flagship carrier, which has rolled out biometric boarding, digital check-ins, and AI-powered flight optimization. “We’re embedding technology and sustainability into every layer of the organization,” said Javier Hidalgo, former CEO of Globalia.

For example, the airline recently adopted SITA’s OptiClimb, a system that calculates the most fuel-efficient climb rate for each flight, and estimates it will help avoid over 10,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Beyond aviation, Globalia’s travel agencies Halcón Viajes, Travelplan and its Be Live Hotels brand are deploying data intelligence, dynamic pricing and automated customer service tools.

To spur further innovation, Globalia has forged partnerships with startups and incubators. Ongoing pilots include blockchain applications for transparent transactions and advanced AI models for demand forecasting and operational planning.

Amadeus and Vision-Box Australia extend SmartGates partnership with DHA

Amadeus, via its wholly-owned subsidiary Vision-Box Australia, has secured a multi-year extension to its collaboration with the Australian Department of Home Affairs. The renewed agreement will see continued support for the Departure SmartGates program across ten of Australia’s international airports.

The extension underlines the Department’s commitment to harnessing advanced biometric self-service and SmartGate technologies with the aims of streamlining border operations and delivering secure, efficient international travel experiences for passengers.

“By integrating our proprietary Visiontec Facial Recognition technology, we aim to enhance the traveller experience while upholding the highest standards of border security,” said Jean-Francois Lennon, senior VP, global business development for border authorities, Amadeus.

A key element of the new deal is a mid-life refresh of the existing SmartGates infrastructure. This will extend the lifespan of current assets while modernizing the system with today’s leading platforms and technologies.

Vital to the refresh is the rollout of Amadeus Visiontec Facial Recognition technology. Equipped with the latest face biometric algorithms, the enhanced SmartGates will provide more accurate biometric matching, bolstering the efficiency and security of traveller identification, according to Amadeus.

Since the program’s inception in 2015, Vision-Box Australia has partnered with the Department of Home Affairs to deploy and maintain Departure SmartGates, supporting the Australian Border Force. “We remain committed to supporting Australia’s seamless travel initiatives and contributing to the safety and efficiency of its border operations,” Lennon added.

UAE airline flydubai rolls out emaratech biometric smart gates

Through a partnership with emaratech, UAE carrier flydubai has deployed smart biometric gates for its flight crew, streamlining immigration procedures through face biometrics.

The six biometric gates have been installed at flydubai’s Airport Operations Centre, providing over 3,800 pilots and cabin crew with fast-track immigration clearance before departure.

“This paperless immigration experience, powered by facial recognition, offers a truly fictionless journey,” said Thani Alzaffin, Group CEO of emaratech. “We’re proud to partner with fludubai to lead the next generation of border control.”

Particularly beneficial during peak travel periods, the system verifies crew identities using AI-driven identity verification and biometric scanning to eliminate the need for manual checks and documentation.

The initiative is part of flydubai’s broader strategy to boost operational efficiency, improve turnaround times, and enhance security across its growing network. With a fleet of 89 aircraft serving more than 135 destinations, the airline continues to invest in technologies that reinforce efficiency and scalability.

The project aligns with the UAE’s national push to digitize border and travel experiences, with emaratech having previously supported high-profile smart immigration solutions across Dubai’s airports. Dubai International (DXB), for example, is set to invest heavily in face biometrics as a core strategy to enhance passenger journeys in one of the world’s busiest transit hubs. The strategy aims to expand to handling 120 million passengers.

Dubai International has also launched an “Unlimited Smart Travel” service in the First and Business Class lounges at Terminal 3. This comes via upgrades to the long-operational “Smart Tunnel” which employs face biometrics for identity verification. The system’s technology providers are emaratech and Vision-Box. It avoids ID document checks and can process 10 passengers within 14 seconds simultaneously as they walk through the tunnel.

