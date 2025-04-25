Cognitec supplies biometric hardware and software for Australian airports

Cognitec is carrying out a contract for Australia’s government providing biometric cameras and related services for international air travelers.

The contract is with the Department of Home Affairs, and will deliver face biometric capture and verification capabilities.

The camera hardware and associated cabling, the software for biometric capture, image quality checking and verification, and user interface for travelers are included. So is a service integration layer, a mounting rig for the cameras, and the physical installation of all hardware and software. Support and maintenance services are also included in the contract.

Germany-based Cognitec has submitted algorithms to NIST’s FRTE 1:1 Verification and FRTE 1:N Identification tests, remaining in the top half of the accuracy results across all categories of the latter with an algorithm from late-2023. The company’s portfolio includes the FaceVACS-Entry solution, which brings together biometric capture hardware and software for biometric processing, including presentation attack detection (PAD).

Australia published a tender to equip 11 airports with biometric cameras to be used by the Australian Border Force near the end of 2023, and said at the time that the cameras would be rolled out by July 2026.

New South Wales Police recently stopped using Cognitec’s facial recognition software, but did not provide a reason why.

