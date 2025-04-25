FB pixel

Cognitec supplies biometric hardware and software for Australian airports

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Facial Recognition
Cognitec supplies biometric hardware and software for Australian airports
 

Cognitec is carrying out a contract for Australia’s government providing biometric cameras and related services for international air travelers.

The contract is with the Department of Home Affairs, and will deliver face biometric capture and verification capabilities.

The camera hardware and associated cabling, the software for biometric capture, image quality checking and verification, and user interface for travelers are included. So is a service integration layer, a mounting rig for the cameras, and the physical installation of all hardware and software. Support and maintenance services are also included in the contract.

Germany-based Cognitec has submitted algorithms to NIST’s FRTE 1:1 Verification and FRTE 1:N Identification tests, remaining in the top half of the accuracy results across all categories of the latter with an algorithm from late-2023. The company’s portfolio includes the FaceVACS-Entry solution, which brings together biometric capture hardware and software for biometric processing, including presentation attack detection (PAD).

Australia published a tender to equip 11 airports with biometric cameras to be used by the Australian Border Force near the end of 2023, and said at the time that the cameras would be rolled out by July 2026.

New South Wales Police recently stopped using Cognitec’s facial recognition software, but did not provide a reason why.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

WEF launches new DPI initiative focused on emerging tech, including biometrics

Global Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) initiatives are lagging behind emerging technologies such as AI, which could lead to inefficiencies, bottlenecks…

 

New Zealand issues tender for digital ID services accreditation infrastructure

New Zealand’s accredited digital identity services regulator, the Trust Framework Authority (TFA), has published a request for information (RFI) for…

 

Pindrop surpasses $100M in annual recurring revenue, kicks off BU podcast

A release from Atlanta-based voice biometrics firm Pindrop celebrates a milestone: the firm has surpassed US$100 million in Annual Recurring…

 

Pakistan launches one patient, one ID to transform healthcare access

Pakistan has launched a historic digital health program called One Patient One ID, which aims to transform how medical records…

 

KYC providers add new layers as higher transaction volumes boost market

As more services around the world subject to KYC regulations move online and fraud methods become more sophisticated, identity verification…

 

OCR Studio launches browser-based ID document scans, shipping container recognition

OCR Studio has adapted its ID document analysis and text recognition capabilities to work in web applications for browser-based identity…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events