FB pixel

Dubai ambulances rolling out FRT to ID unconscious patients

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Healthcare Biometrics
Dubai ambulances rolling out FRT to ID unconscious patients
 

By the middle of this year, a mobile application with a facial recognition feature which can identify patients in emergency situations by scanning their faces will be launched in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

With the system, citizens will not necessarily have to present their Emirates ID card before they can be identified.

The app, to be launched by the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), was announced at the Arab Health 2025, an international healthcare exhibition and innovation event taking place from January 27-30 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

With the app, a patient in an emergency situation such as in a state of unconsciousness can have their face scanned by paramedics for their personal identification information to be retrieved, thanks to the system’s integration with the UAE national identity database.

Such information can be communicated to health facilities ahead of the arrival the concerned patient for medical attention.

A DCAS official, Marwan Ali Anbar, is quoted as explaining that the app will solve the challenge of officials having to identify patients especially when they are unconscious or not in possession of their national ID.

The app, he explains, “solves that by using facial recognition to instantly pull up patient information.” He adds that while the app for now is limited to specific medical emergencies, there are plans to expand its deployment given that the app proves faster in identifying patients than having to scan physical cards.

The facial recognition app has been developed at a time when another community app used to provide preliminary medical services to patients has had an upgrade. According to Anbar, the update is aimed at providing communities with critical knowledge about first aid processes to help them determine which cases require ambulance intervention.

These innovative technologies being developed in Dubai are part of a dynamic in the city’s digital transformation process where the deployment of biometric solutions in different sectors such as transport and shopping payments is taking center stage.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

GenAI fueling employee impersonation with biometric spoofs and counterfeit ID fraud

A new report on the state of identity fraud has revealed the startling statistic that half of businesses in North…

 

Nepal integrates national ID with digital govt app to expand public service access

The Nepalese government recently integrated the national ID system with a digital government application dubbed Nagarik App to enable expanded…

 

Veridos celebrates 40M digital ID issuance milestone in Iraq

German secure identity solutions provider Veridos says its longstanding partnership with the Iraqi government to modernize the country’s identity infrastructure…

 

Idaho may be next with mDLs

A bill has been introduced in Idaho’s state legislature by its House Transportation and Defense Committee to mandate work on…

 

ID.me secures $275M credit facility to scale digital wallet

ID.me has closed a $275 million credit facility from funds operated by Ares Management, which also plans to invest a…

 

Smartphone biometrics are Next focus market in strategic pivot

Next Biometrics is moving into the smartphone market with technology to enable fingerprint authentication anywhere on the screen of the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events