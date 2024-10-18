Biometrics proving to be indispensable part of Dubai’s digital transformation efforts

While Dubai has already deployed the technology to facilitate passenger screening at its air and seaports with positive results already reported, there are plans to streamline metro and other payments in the city’s transport sector with palm recognition deployment next year. These innovations come amid concerns by UAE officials about the safety of biometric data and the increasing nature of cybercrime.

Facial recognition system cuts maritime passenger processing time

Passengers arriving Dubai onboard cruise ships are now able to go through security checks at the port of entry in lesser time than was previously the case, Khaleej Times reports.

The deployment of the Portable Marina system has massively cut immigration screening time, allowing for up to 5,000 passengers to be checked in just 20 minutes.

The outlet notes that the screening system entails digitally identifying passengers prior to their arrival, which means that the screening process after arrival doesn’t require much time as passengers easily pass through a facial recognition scanner to have their identity verified.

Faisal Ahli, an official of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), is quoted as explaining that the system “allows us to pre-process the passenger data, ensuring that when the ship docks, officers can quickly verify travellers’ identities.”

As cruise ship passengers get verified quickly, so are flight passengers. According to Gulf News, over 21 million passengers were screened last year using facial recognition and fingerprint biometrics deployed across Dubai airport terminals.

These checks ensured unmanned passport verification using electronic gates, which eased traffic and cut queues. There are 127 biometric gates across all terminal buildings.

Palm biometrics payment for metro, shopping

Another sector where Dubai plans to introduce biometrics for seamless services is the transport and shopping payment sectors.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) says the plan to replace Nol cards with palm payments for metro rides will be rolled out by next year, says Khaleej Times.

The proposed system was showcased during the 2024 GITEX Global technology fair which runs from October 14-18.

The RTA’s Director of Automated Collection System, Salah Almarzooqi, is quoted as saying that the system is still undergoing tests and will be ready for full deployment in about a year and half.

Authorities say the project includes equipping and upgrading smart gates at public transport stations. Last year, the RTA also showcased other biometric solutions aimed at improving transport sector payments.

Other than the transport sector, it has also been announced that the palm payment system, once fully developed, will also be deployed at shopping centers that accept the Nol card.

Meanwhile, a Dubai-based technology investment group AstraTech also launched a palm payment solution a few months with the objective of streamlining and transforming the way payments are done for shopping. The system was launched during the Dubai Fintech Summit in May.

These digital transformation efforts come at a time when security officials warn of increasing threats of biometric data theft and cyberterrorism.

A senior police official speaking at a summit on financial crimes compliance warned about the risks of AI and how biometric systems are used to execute crime.

Dubai’s digital transformation efforts also include the use of the biometric UAE Pass to access government and private sector services with facial recognition authentication.

