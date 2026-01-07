Paravision biometrics power emaratech’s on-the-move corridor at Dubai Int’l

Paravision is providing face biometrics in a partnership with emaratech to deliver the “Red Carpet Smart Corridor” for fast, on-the-move immigration checks at Dubai International Airport.

The project, overseen by Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), allows air passengers to pass through immigration on arrival at the airport without showing a biometric passport or any other travel document, according to a company announcement. emaratech developed and implemented the system with Paravision’s biometric technology to ensure secure and seamless identity verification for arrivals, who represent one of the world’s most diverse traveler populations.

NIST evaluations show Paravision’s facial recognition performs equitably with subjects from different demographic groups.

The partners launched the system in September. It can handle up to 10 people at the same time in between 6 and 14 seconds as they pass through the corridor, according to a LinkedIn post when emaratech won an award at GITEX Global 2025 for the Red Carpet Smart Corridor.

“Our partnership with Paravision strengthens emaratech’s commitment to delivering the most advanced and trusted solutions for the UAE’s smart travel ecosystem,” comments emaratech Group CEO H.E. Thani Alzaffin. “Together with GDRFA, we are continuing to deliver seamless, secure, and sophisticated travel experiences that reflect Dubai’s vision for innovation and excellence.”

Dubai has been working on developing a contactless biometric corridor since 2017, and Paravision explored the concept in some depth in a 2022 promotional video.

“Once again, emaratech and GDRFA have set the bar for the next generation of air travel, where long lines are replaced by truly frictionless experiences,” says Paravision CEO Doug Aley. “We’re proud to partner on this effort and to help bring emaratech and GDRFA’s vision to life through the latest in Identity AI technology.”

Paravision is also one of three biometrics providers piloting contactless corridor technology at Orlando International Airport in the U.S.

emaratech has also deployed face biometrics from NEC for flydubai crew clearance in the Emirate.

