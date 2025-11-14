FB pixel

Idemia PS rebrands biometric travel and tourism portfolio

Arrangement around 3 core solution suites reflects interoperability vision
| Chris Burt
Idemia PS rebrands biometric travel and tourism portfolio
 

The Travel and Transport division of Idemia Public Security has rechristened its portfolio of software and devices to make passenger journeys more efficient and secure with biometrics. A refreshed brand identity includes the new slogan: “Travel Reinvented. Security Redefined.”

The rebrand reflects Idemia PS’s ambition to serve governments, port operators, and air, land and sea carriers as their requirements evolve, according to the announcement.

Idemia PS is arranging its travel business rebrand around three core solution suites.

PaXpress is the portfolio of biometrics and other technologies for port operators and carriers to help them reduce congestion and operation costs while improving customer experience from check-in to boarding.

BORDERGUARD is the new name for Idemia PS’s border control offerings for government bodies. It includes technologies for pre-arrival risk assessments, touchless biometric checks and border management to help accelerate decisions and uphold the highest security standards, the company says.

ALIX is Idemia PS’s baggage management system for airports and airlines, combining computer vision and AI. ALIX uses “bag recognition,” and was first unveiled at the end of last year after development in collaboration with Air France.

“Travel today is about more than moving from one place to another – it’s about enabling end-to-end, multimodal and personalized journeys,” says Tim Ferris, global head of travel and transport at Idemia Public Security. “Our new brand identity reflects our vision to foster interoperability across transport modes and borders, where trust and technology go hand in hand.”

