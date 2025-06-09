FB pixel

EES app implementation is running late, says Port of Dover

| Masha Borak
EES app implementation is running late, says Port of Dover
 

A biometric-based app developed by Frontex to speed up border crossings under the European Union’s upcoming Entry-Exit System (EES) is ready, but France is yet to implement it or announce an implementation plan, potentially leading to queues for British travelers trying to reach the continent, according to a UK border official.

The Travel to Europe application was developed to authenticate the biometrics of passengers traveling in vehicles through the Port of Dover, with border control officers providing tablet devices for the verification process. Without the app, however, travelers will have to get out of their vehicles to submit fingerprints each time they cross into the Schengen area, according to Port’s chief executive Doug Bannister.

“We have been told that any app won’t be ready any time before November, but hopefully it could come swiftly after that,” says Bannister. But Sweden has already confirmed its plan to use the app on EES’ launch.

Frontex says that the use of the EES app will be optional. Among companies collaborating with the European border agency are Inverid and iProov.

The introduction of the EES represents a particular challenge for the Port of Dover because of its popularity and its geographical position. The port, which is surrounded by cliffs and has limited space, sees 2 million freight vehicles and 1.3 million tourist vehicles annually. Bannister, however, says that the upcoming biometric check regime will add only six minutes to car journeys.

To prevent disruptions, the port has been investing in infrastructure, including reclaiming 13 hectares of land for border checks. Port of Dover is also building a “virtual” frontier system for border checks 1.4 miles across town, according to The Guardian.

This post was updated at 10:08am Eastern on June 10, 2025 to clarify that it is France’s readiness to use the app, rather than the app’s readiness for use, that is causing the delay.

