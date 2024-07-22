Arana launches police biometrics app for HID scanner

Arana Security has launched a new mobile app for mobile biometric fingerprint readers from HID used by law enforcement.

The Rapid ID application was made to integrate with the HID NOMAD 30 Pocket Reader, a single fingerprint reader for law enforcement that can be used outside of police premises by connecting to a smartphone, tablet or laptop.

The HID NOMAD 30 Pocket Reader can fit into a pocket and capture fingerprints even in challenging lighting conditions, according to the company. It provides an automated fingerprint capture workflow and LED landing lights and haptic feedback to guide users, and is designed for durability. The firms say the HID scanner running the app from Arana can help police officers perform identity checks against state and federal databases within minutes without leaving their patrol area.

“The Rapid ID application, paired with the HID NOMAD 30 Pocket Reader, represents a significant advancement in mobile biometric technology, enabling officers to perform real-time identity checks swiftly and securely in the field,” says Ali Nasser, Arana Security’s sales director.

U.S.-based Arana has been making access control, biometric ID, biometric payment and surveillance systems. Last year, it integrated its contactless biometric solution BioWave into an access control device made by Suprema.

Arana also received ISO 9001 certification in 2023.

