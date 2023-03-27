Arana Security pitches payment possibilities of contactless biometric solution

Arana Security is touting the payment integration options of its BioWave, a contactless biometric solution that allows organizations to manage time attendance, access control and payment needs in one portal.

The BioWave management system comprises BioWave Pay, BioWave Access Control and BioWave Time Attendance.

Arana Security says as a biometric payment solution BioWave Pay can integrate with ePOS systems, payment kiosks, cashless wallets and unattended retail. It incorporates Idemia’s 3D facial and fingerprint recognition technology and does not require direct user contact.

According to the company, Idemia VisionPass’s facial recognition technology uses AI and 2D, 3D and infra-red camera technologies and has an accuracy rate of 99.9 percent. Contactless fingerprinting capture is provided by Idemia’s Morphowave.

The companies say this integration is compatible with Android and iOS systems and offers touch-free operation and remote enrollment features.

Customers can also link their bank cards to biometrics data using hand or face recognition. Arana Security says this feature reduces queues, improves customer loyalty and eliminates manual ID checks with age verification technology. It can also integrate into any cashier system, the company says.

BioWave Access Control is also contactless and can quickly identify and authenticate visitors via biometric identifiers. The company also notes that these features may make the technology suitable for concerts, workplaces, sporting events and universities. Arana Security further adds that it provides a secure alternative to traditional keys, passwords, PINs or keycards that may be vulnerable to theft and fraud.

Company executives claim that BioWave Access Control offers enhanced security, faster admittance and ticket fraud prevention.

Additionally, Arana Security says that BioWave Time-Attendance can track staff attendance and timekeeping, helping to reduce HR issues. It also provides tracking of staff holidays and overtime, management of temporary or contract staff hours and provides late and absent employee records.

To enroll, a user fills out registration details and verifies the email and portal. Next, the technology generates a QR code to scan at the touchless enrollment station. Biometrics are then registered on the device and once completed, the biometrics sync across devices, the company says.

Arana also partnered with Vaylia Integrated Security on an end-to-end turnkey biometric access control system last year.

