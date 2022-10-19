Arana and Vaylia collaborate on turnkey biometric access security systems

Arana Security and Vaylia Integrated Security have announced a partnership to collaborate on biometric access control among a long list of security applications, to offer clients an end-to-end turnkey solution.

Arana brings its experience in biometric access control, digital ID, biometric payments and surveillance systems. It has an in-house app development team which lets the firm create applications to match clients’ requirements.

Vaylia offers security system design, project management and installation, allowing the company to hand over a complete system to clients.

The partners expect their collaboration to be long-term and already have projects underway together and mean clients will only have to deal with one entity.

Ali Nasser, sales director of Arana Security, comments “We’re very excited to join forces and partner up with Vaylia. We believe with this partnership, we can strengthen our offering for our clients and provide a complete end-to-end solution that is simply the best solution in the end for our clients.”

Arana makes customized solutions for clients and recently announced it was using Integrated Biometrics’ FIVE-0 mobile fingerprint scanners in its BioBox ID portable enrollment devices. BioBoxes have also included Suprema ID fingerprint scanners.

The UK-based company has previously developed biometric access control solutions for multi-day and multi-venue events.

