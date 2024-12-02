Biometrics’ promise of secure, frictionless access news to Delta stowaway

FB pixel

In what is being called a ‘gross failure’ of security, a stowaway was able to evade multiple security checkpoints to board a flight from New York to Paris, where she was caught after disrupting the flight.

A story on CNN says a woman identified as Svetlana Dali completed security screening and bypassed two identity verification and boarding status stations without a boarding pass – which the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirms.

Although TSA has not shared further details on how Dali skirted ID verification, reports say she got through without showing a boarding pass, passport – or, presumably, any other form of ID – meaning fake ID or fraudulent documents were likely not involved. The BBC’s take on the story says she “managed to dodge” document and ID checks.

Dali has a U.S. green card and a Russian passport, but does not qualify for entry into Europe.

She is now being held in the ZAPI waiting zone at Charles de Gaulle airport, awaiting deportation back to the States.

Thailand expands FRT to international flight boarding

Six major airports in Thailand are expanding facial recognition options to passengers on international flights. The One ID deployments will be available to international travelers at airports in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Don Mueang, Hat Yai, Phuket and Suvarnabhumi.

Estimates say the face biometrics system will reduce boarding time per passenger from three minutes to one. It also applies to baggage drop, enabling travelers to check bags without the need for a passport or ID document.

Thailand’s airport authority says stored biometric data will be erased 48 hours after registration.

The biometric passenger processing system at Thailand airports was  deployed by local integrator Sky ICT and includes kiosks and gates supplied by SITA. It can also authenticate airport staff.

Biometric boarding for Air Canada passengers in Vancouver

The Canadian Press reports that Air Canada will install facial recognition gates for boarding in Vancouver, in an effort to make the process more efficient. The opt-in program will allow passengers to walk onto a plane without showing a passport or piece of physical ID.

Canada’s largest airline launched a face biometrics pilot in 2023 for digital ID in its frequent traveler Maple Leaf lounges in Toronto, Calgary and San Francisco. It plans to expand its biometrics program to boarding gates at more airports soon.

New biometrics deployments in Sao Paulo, Paris, Vancouver and Thailand show airports continuing their global shift toward biometrics for check-in, security and other uses.

Brazil invests in facial recognition for boarding, bag drops

Aeroin reports that Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) has approved an addendum to the concession contract for Guarulhos International Airport, opening the door for new investments in facial recognition technology to be used in passenger and baggage processing and immigration control.

The investment of R$450 million (roughly US$74.2 million), which aims to increase security and efficiency in passenger identification and baggage processes, will be shared between biometrics and other security measures such as x-rays and explosives detectors.

Idemia biometric bag checks, returns at Paris airport

A webinar featuring representatives from Idemia and Air France delves into the programme at Paris Airport to offer AI-powered luggage identification via the ALIX tool.

Idemia is expanding use cases for ALIX across the airport journey, and focusing particularly on biometric bag check and return tools. Idemia notes that a key to success in a complex bag handling system is training operators to work with AI systems, so that they are seen as helping, rather than as replacements for human labor. They also note that the airport has been keen to deploy biometric tech across the facility: “the airport is not an obstacle.”

