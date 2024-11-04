SITA supplies face biometric systems for Thai airports’ One ID deployment

Air travelers in Thailand began using face biometrics systems from SITA to pass through various airport checkpoints instead of traditional ID checks on Friday, ahead of a rollout for international passengers planned for December 1. National aviation authority, Airports of Thailand (AOT), says the system minimizes the need for boarding passes and passports, and makes passenger processing faster and easier.

A SITA representative confirmed to Biometric Update in an email that the company’s S5 self-service kiosks have been deployed for check-ins as part of a larger plan by the AOT to install 1,200 biometric touchpoints. Those touchpoints consist of five common use passenger processing systems (CUPPS), covering ticket checks, check-ins, baggage handling, passenger ID validation and flight boarding, according to a government announcement.

An X post by the Thai government also clearly shows that SITA is supplying the security gates, as well.

The face biometrics system is being deployed at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai airports.

The project is being implemented in line with the standards of the International Air Transport Authority’s (IATA’s) One ID. All facial recognition data will be deleted once the journey is complete.

Skift reports that 84 percent of tourists, who play a vital role in Thailand’s economy, arrive by air. Passenger volumes in Thailand are expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2025.

Singapore by sea

SITA is also deploying Smart Path and Flex systems at the Singapore Cruise Center in preparation for future implementation of biometrics under the One ID initiative. The company is installing 45 SITA Smart Path Kiosks between the Center’s two terminals, along with Bag Drop solutions, TS6 kiosks, and Smart Path gates to streamline passenger processing from check-in to boarding.

The Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal (TMFT) and HarbourFront Ferry Terminal (HFFT) handle approximately 7 million passengers each year, combined.

An infrastructure deal and a distribution partnership

SITA has also struck a deal with Papua New Guinea flag carrier Air Niugini to connect its six international airports and sales offices with the company’s Connect Go Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

The deployment will multiply average bandwidth availability by about 40 times, according to a company announcement.

Air Niugini CEO Gary Seddon says his airline is the first in the APAC region to adopt SITA’s edge infrastructure platform.

SITA’s contactless biometrics for digital retailing for air passengers will also become available through airline software provider Accelya’s FLX ONE platform, under a new strategic partnership.

Accelya’s Offer, Order, Settle Deliver (OOSD) solution, FLX ONE Delivery will be integrated with SITA’s Flex APIs to help streamline airport operations and provide customers with a smooth digital experience, the partners say.

SITA just promoted Nathalie Altwegg to SVP of its Airports business unit to help grow the company’s footprint in the international airports market.

Article Topics

airports | APAC | biometrics | contactless biometrics | face biometrics | One ID | Papua New Guinea | passenger processing | port security | Singapore | SITA | Thailand