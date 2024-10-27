Mitek, ROC, SITA and Socure focus on growth with latest appointments

Biometrics industry heavyweights Mitek, ROC, SITA and Socure have announced advisory and executive additions to strengthen market position and help shape future strategy.

Mitek adds board member with expertise scaling tech companies

Matterport CFO James Fay has been appointed to the Mitek Systems board of directors and will join the board’s audit committee. Fay brings extensive corporate governance and legal expertise to the board with specific experience in scaling technology companies from early growth stages to IPO and acquisition.

With more than two decades of financial strategy and operational experience as a senior executive, lawyer, and advisor Fay is expected to bring valuable insights to Mitek as the company focuses on bolstering its recurring revenue streams and strengthening its market positioning.

In a press release announcing the appointment, Mitek notes its commitment to building a strong leadership team that will drive its next phase of growth. The NASDAQ-listed company recently appointed Edward H. West as its new CEO.

ROC adds special advisor to target growth in India, SEA

In line with the growth vision it revealed earlier this year, ROC has named Sachin Ratta Special Advisor, Partnerships, ROC India. Ratta will lead business development and strategic partnerships in India and Southeast Asia, regions the multimodal biometrics and computer vision provider has described as “pivotal” to its global expansion plans.

Ratta’s extensive network and fifteen years experience in biometrics and digital payments is expected to open new opportunities for ROC and help them to acquire new customers in Southeast Asia through a combination of regional knowledge and go-to-market strategies that take local regulations and partnership dynamics into consideration.

SITA promotes from within to target further growth in airports

SITA has named Nathalie Altwegg SVP of its Airports business unit. Previously SITA Europe COO, Altwegg brings extensive management experience in strategy, commercial, people, and portfolio to this new role.

Altwegg will be responsible to take the Airports business line forward, building on the company’s presence in more than 1,000 airports globally, as well as to drive efforts to reinvent and digitalize operations and journeys with sustainable and advanced technologies.

SITA‘s technologies play a role in 95 percent of all passenger journeys, supporting collaboration across the aviation and transportation industries.

Socure hires to drive customer-centric initiatives forward

Josh Simpson has joined Socure as SVP of Customer Success. Simpson is expected to strengthen Socure’s customer success strategies across the company’s suite of identity verification and fraud prevention solutions.

According to a press release, Simpson brings a deep understanding of the digital identity and fraud prevention landscape and nearly two decades of experience supporting global brands on complex projects. He joins Socure from Forter.

Socure just acquired fraud risk detection provider Effectiv in a $136 million deal that will build new capabilities into its end-to-end platform.

