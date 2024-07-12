SITA wraps up acquisition of Materna IPS

SITA reports it has completed all necessary regulatory and legal procedures and finalized its acquisition of Materna IPS, a provider of passenger handling solutions for airports and airlines.

According to SITA, the acquisition will enhance its ability to operate airports through the use of CUTE (Common Use Terminal Equipment) and CUSS (Common Use Self-Service) kiosks, as well as integrated biometric systems.

The borders technology specialist reports that it serves 85% of international air passengers with its biometric products, including the Smart Path, which automates the passenger journey from check-in to boarding.

“As we complete these final steps, we’re looking forward to Materna IPS joining the SITA Group,” says David Lavorel, chief executive officer of SITA.

In 2023, SITA generated around $1.5 billion in revenue, because of the sales of its airport biometrics, digital identity projects, and other infrastructure projects. The company’s Smart Path system, which has over 4,600 biometric touchpoints at 22 locations, has been key in this record sales.

The biometric identity management system, Smart Path, is integrated into its CUTE and CUSS kiosks, allowing passengers to utilize face biometrics as a boarding pass at every touchpoint.

The integration of SITA and Materna IPS technology is anticipated to increase terminal capacity and enhance personalized digital experiences, says the company. According to SITA, the acquisition will reduce wait times for air travelers.

“Our focus will now move to unifying our teams as we work towards combining our solutions and expertise,” Lavorel adds.

