SITA hits record sales and plans further biometrics expansion

SITA is reporting nearly $1.5 billion in 2023 revenues, up 7 percent from the year before, from record sales its airport biometrics, digital identity projects, and deployments of software and IT infrastructure for the aviation industry.

EBITDA and profit margin also improved in SITA’s fiscal 2024 year, according to the company’s “Activity Report 2023.” Spending on research and development, design and testing was up 26 percent year-over-year, according to SITA.

SITA reported revenue of $1.7 billion back in 2018, before the aviation industry was clobbered by the Covid pandemic.

SITA has passed 4,600 biometric touchpoints at 22 locations where its Smart Path system is deployed, and the company says there are 470 airports around the world ready to adopt Smart Path biometrics. Elsewhere the company says it is the top biometrics player in the industry, with more than 40 airports “biometrically enabled” with Smart Path. Smart Path alone represents over 3,000 biometric touchpoints just in Asia, including 1,200 in Bangkok, the largest deployment of SITA’s biometrics in the world.

SITA CEO David Lavorel says the company “over-achieved the first year goals of our business plan to grow SITA. As a result, we entered 2024 with a strong tailwind.”

Highlights during the past year flagged by SITA include the Digital Travel Credential trial in collaboration with Aruba and the acquisition of Materna IPS.

The report also refers to SITA’s biometrics partnership with NEC, Frankfurt and Star Alliance, the expansion of Digi Yatra, and work on biometrics for maritime and rail travel as major developments.

