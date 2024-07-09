FB pixel

SITA hits record sales and plans further biometrics expansion

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
SITA hits record sales and plans further biometrics expansion
 

SITA is reporting nearly $1.5 billion in 2023 revenues, up 7 percent from the year before, from record sales its airport biometrics, digital identity projects, and deployments of software and IT infrastructure for the aviation industry.

EBITDA and profit margin also improved in SITA’s fiscal 2024 year, according to the company’s “Activity Report 2023.” Spending on research and development, design and testing was up 26 percent year-over-year, according to SITA.

SITA reported revenue of $1.7 billion back in 2018, before the aviation industry was clobbered by the Covid pandemic.

SITA has passed 4,600 biometric touchpoints at 22 locations where its Smart Path system is deployed, and the company says there are 470 airports around the world ready to adopt Smart Path biometrics. Elsewhere the company says it is the top biometrics player in the industry, with more than 40 airports “biometrically enabled” with Smart Path. Smart Path alone represents over 3,000 biometric touchpoints just in Asia, including 1,200 in Bangkok, the largest deployment of SITA’s biometrics in the world.

SITA CEO David Lavorel says the company “over-achieved the first year goals of our business plan to grow SITA. As a result, we entered 2024 with a strong tailwind.”

Highlights during the past year flagged by SITA include the Digital Travel Credential trial in collaboration with Aruba and the acquisition of Materna IPS.

The report also refers to SITA’s biometrics partnership with NEC, Frankfurt and Star Alliance, the expansion of Digi Yatra, and work on biometrics for maritime and rail travel as major developments.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

North Carolina mobile driver’s licenses to be available in July 2025

Drivers in North Carolina will be able to use a digital driver’s license starting next summer. Governor Roy Cooper has…

 

50-in-5 members share DPI best practices as efforts advance in Brazil, Sri Lanka

Some countries participating in the 50-in-5 campaign that seeks to help countries of the Global South establish inclusive, safe and…

 

Sri Lanka ID card project new tender imminent after cabinet approval

After many months of backroom discussions, the Sri Lankan cabinet has given its greenlight for a new national ID card…

 

UK needs new biometrics strategy: Scotland Biometrics Commissioner

The Scottish Biometrics Commissioner wants the UK government to reset its biometrics strategy and develop a framework for national biometrics…

 

New Zealand crafts AI regulation and digital ID strategy with an eye on Europe

As governments globally come to terms with the need for AI regulation and a strategy on digital identity, many are…

 

Kurdistan issues 438K biometric voter cards in runup to election

Kurdistan has distributed 438,000 biometric voter cards over the past seven months, as the Iraqi region prepares for its long-overdue…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events